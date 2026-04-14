Sue Duminy’s bikini photos after JP Duminy divorce set internet on fire

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Sue Duminy has emerged as a trending figure following her divorce from JP Duminy, with her bikini photos and lifestyle posts driving massive engagement. The shift highlights a broader trend of post-divorce personal branding and digital reinvention. Her Paris trip with Franco Roberto, combined with bold visual storytelling, has strengthened her identity as an independent influencer. Meanwhile, the amicable nature of the divorce and co-parenting focus maintains public goodwill. This evolving narrative blends sports relevance with lifestyle virality, making it a high-performing topic across Google Search and Discover, with sustained audience interest expected in the coming months.