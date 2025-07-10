Advertisement
Sunil Gavaskar Turns 76: Top 10 Unbreakable Records Of Little-Master - In Pics

Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian cricketer known as the "Little Master," turns 76, and his legacy continues to inspire generations. The first cricketer to score 10,000 Test runs, Gavaskar set benchmarks with 34 Test centuries and iconic innings like his unbeaten 236 vs West Indies and 221 at The Oval. Renowned for his flawless technique and fearless batting against fast bowlers, he dominated world cricket during the 1970s and 80s. From scoring 774 runs in his debut series to carrying the bat vs Pakistan, Gavaskar's records remain unmatched. Celebrate Gavaskar’s 76th birthday by revisiting his greatest moments and timeless cricket achievements.
Updated:Jul 10, 2025, 07:44 AM IST
1.First Cricketer to Reach 10,000 Test Runs

1.First Cricketer to Reach 10,000 Test Runs

In 1987, Sunil Gavaskar became the first batsman in history to score 10,000 Test runs, setting a benchmark for consistency, longevity, and elite batting technique in international cricket.

2. Most Test Centuries (34) Until Sachin Broke It

2. Most Test Centuries (34) Until Sachin Broke It

For nearly two decades, Gavaskar held the world record for most Test centuries (34)—a feat later surpassed only by Sachin Tendulkar, who called Sunny his biggest inspiration.

3. Record 13 Test Centuries Against West Indies

3. Record 13 Test Centuries Against West Indies

Facing one of the deadliest bowling attacks ever, Gavaskar scored 13 Test centuries vs West Indies, proving he was not just India's shield—but its sword against pace and fire.

4. 774 Runs in Debut Series (1971) – A World Record

4. 774 Runs in Debut Series (1971) – A World Record

In his debut Test series, Gavaskar shattered records with 774 runs against West Indies—the highest by any debutant ever, a record that still stands more than 50 years later.

5. Iconic 236* vs West Indies in 1983 – Then Highest by an Indian

5. Iconic 236* vs West Indies in 1983 – Then Highest by an Indian

Gavaskar’s 236* in Chennai was not just his highest Test score, it was the highest by an Indian at the time, showing how he carried India's batting hopes single-handedly.

6. 108 Test Catches – India’s First Century Fielder (Non-WK)

6. 108 Test Catches – India’s First Century Fielder (Non-WK)

Beyond batting, Gavaskar was a sharp slip fielder, taking 108 Test catches, becoming the first Indian non-wicketkeeper to notch a century of grabs.

7. First Indian to Carry the Bat in Tests

7. First Indian to Carry the Bat in Tests

In 1983 vs Pakistan, Gavaskar scored 127 not out* as wickets tumbled around him. He became the first Indian to carry the bat through a Test innings—true grit under fire.

8. Fastest Test Century (94 Balls) vs West Indies, 1983

8. Fastest Test Century (94 Balls) vs West Indies, 1983

Known for his defensive technique, Gavaskar stunned fans with a 94-ball century against West Indies in Delhi—then the fifth-fastest in Test history, redefining his range.

9. ODI Redemption – 103* in World Cup 1987

9. ODI Redemption – 103* in World Cup 1987

Gavaskar’s only ODI century—103 off 88 balls vs New Zealand*—came in a World Cup knockout, proving that even in limited overs, Sunny G could turn on the heat when it mattered.

10. 221 at The Oval, 1979 – A Masterclass in a 438-Run Chase

10. 221 at The Oval, 1979 – A Masterclass in a 438-Run Chase

Chasing a near-impossible 438 vs England, Gavaskar scored 221 runs—almost pulling off one of the greatest fourth-innings wins in Test history. India fell just 9 runs short.

