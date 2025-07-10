Sunil Gavaskar Turns 76: Top 10 Unbreakable Records Of Little-Master - In Pics
1.First Cricketer to Reach 10,000 Test Runs
In 1987, Sunil Gavaskar became the first batsman in history to score 10,000 Test runs, setting a benchmark for consistency, longevity, and elite batting technique in international cricket.
2. Most Test Centuries (34) Until Sachin Broke It
For nearly two decades, Gavaskar held the world record for most Test centuries (34)—a feat later surpassed only by Sachin Tendulkar, who called Sunny his biggest inspiration.
3. Record 13 Test Centuries Against West Indies
Facing one of the deadliest bowling attacks ever, Gavaskar scored 13 Test centuries vs West Indies, proving he was not just India's shield—but its sword against pace and fire.
4. 774 Runs in Debut Series (1971) – A World Record
In his debut Test series, Gavaskar shattered records with 774 runs against West Indies—the highest by any debutant ever, a record that still stands more than 50 years later.
5. Iconic 236* vs West Indies in 1983 – Then Highest by an Indian
Gavaskar’s 236* in Chennai was not just his highest Test score, it was the highest by an Indian at the time, showing how he carried India's batting hopes single-handedly.
6. 108 Test Catches – India’s First Century Fielder (Non-WK)
Beyond batting, Gavaskar was a sharp slip fielder, taking 108 Test catches, becoming the first Indian non-wicketkeeper to notch a century of grabs.
7. First Indian to Carry the Bat in Tests
In 1983 vs Pakistan, Gavaskar scored 127 not out* as wickets tumbled around him. He became the first Indian to carry the bat through a Test innings—true grit under fire.
8. Fastest Test Century (94 Balls) vs West Indies, 1983
Known for his defensive technique, Gavaskar stunned fans with a 94-ball century against West Indies in Delhi—then the fifth-fastest in Test history, redefining his range.
9. ODI Redemption – 103* in World Cup 1987
Gavaskar’s only ODI century—103 off 88 balls vs New Zealand*—came in a World Cup knockout, proving that even in limited overs, Sunny G could turn on the heat when it mattered.
10. 221 at The Oval, 1979 – A Masterclass in a 438-Run Chase
Chasing a near-impossible 438 vs England, Gavaskar scored 221 runs—almost pulling off one of the greatest fourth-innings wins in Test history. India fell just 9 runs short.
