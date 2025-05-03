Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Playoff Hopes Hang By A Thread After GT Setback: Qualification Scenarios Explained
Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their match against Gujarat Titans in the 51st match of IPL 2025, and their qualification scenario becomes more difficult. Check their qualification scenario after the loss against GT.
Sunrisers Hyderabad at 9th Position
Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently placed 9th on the points table. Out of the 10 matches played, they have managed to win only 3 and have suffered 7 losses. They have collected 6 points so far, and their Net Run Rate (NRR) stands at a concerning -1.192. With just four league matches remaining, SRH are in a must-win scenario moving forward.
SRH’s Remaining Matches
SRH will face stiff competition in their remaining five games of the league stage. Their upcoming matches are: May 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals (Hyderabad)
May 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Hyderabad)
May 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Bengaluru)
May 18: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Lucknow)
SRH’s Qualification Criteria
Having won only 3 out of their 10 games, SRH Qualification stands a chance because even if they win their remaining matches, they need to win convincingly to improve NRR.
Must-Win Remaining Matches
SRH needs to win all their remaining four matches to reach 14 points. Even then, qualification is not guaranteed.
Need to Improve Net Run Rate
Following their defeat against the Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s net run rate has taken a significant hit. To stay in contention for a playoff berth, SRH must not only win their remaining matches but do so by convincing margins to boost their NRR and stay ahead of other mid-table contenders.
Reliance on Other Results
Even if SRH finishes with 14 points and manages to improve their net run rate, their qualification hopes hinge on the outcomes of other matches. If multiple teams finish the league stage with 16 or more points, SRH’s chances of advancing to the playoffs will likely fade.
Challenges Ahead for SRH
The road to the playoffs is anything but smooth for Hyderabad. They are scheduled to take on some of the league’s most consistent and high-performing sides, including Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, both of whom are in strong playoff positions and have shown excellent form this season.
Key Focus Areas for SRH
To remain in the race, SRH must zero in on a few crucial aspects:
Building consistency across all departments: batting, bowling, and fielding
Making smart tactical calls based on the strengths and weaknesses of their opponents
Utilizing home conditions to their full advantage
Maintaining high intensity and focus from the very first ball
With discipline and execution, SRH can still mount a late surge toward the playoffs.
One More Loss = Elimination
Before the clash against the Gujarat Titans, the equation was already clear: SRH could not afford another slip-up. Now, with that loss in the books, one more defeat in the remaining fixtures will all but end their 2025 IPL campaign.
