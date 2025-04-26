Advertisement
NewsPhotosSRH Break CSK Fortress, But Is It Too Late? Playoff Qualification Scenarios: Do Or Die Begins - Check How
SRH Break CSK Fortress, But Is It Too Late? Playoff Qualification Scenarios: Do Or Die Begins - Check How

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) achieved a historic milestone by defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the first time at their home ground in Chennai. With this victory, SRH now have their third win of the IPL 2025 season from nine matches played. Despite this breakthrough, the road to the playoffs remains steep and challenging.

 

Updated:Apr 26, 2025, 08:10 AM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad at 8th Position

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently placed 8th on the points table. Out of the 9 matches played, they have managed to win only 3 and have suffered 6 losses. They have collected 6 points so far, and their Net Run Rate (NRR) stands at a concerning -1.103. With just five league matches remaining, SRH are in a must-win scenario moving forward.

 

SRH’s Remaining Matches

SRH will face stiff competition in their remaining five games of the league stage. Their upcoming matches are:

May 2: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad)

May 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals (Hyderabad)

May 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Hyderabad)

May 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Bengaluru)

May 18: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Lucknow)

SRH’s Qualification Criteria

Having won only 3 out of their 9 games, SRH now need a minimum of 8 wins to have a realistic shot at qualifying for the playoffs. This means they must win all of their remaining 5 matches. Every upcoming game is now a do-or-die situation. A single loss could all but end their playoff hopes, making consistency and pressure handling critical.

 

If Sunrisers Hyderabad Win Five Matches

If SRH manage to win all five of their remaining fixtures, they will finish the league stage with 14 points. While 14 points can sometimes be enough for playoff qualification, it doesn’t guarantee a spot. In such a scenario, Net Run Rate (NRR) will play a major role. SRH would have to rely on other match results falling in their favor and ensure they win their own games with strong margins to keep their NRR competitive.

 

Challenges for SRH Ahead

The path ahead is anything but easy. SRH are set to face some of the most in-form and dominant teams of the season, including Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. These teams have consistently performed well and sit higher up in the points table. To keep their campaign alive, SRH must not only beat them but ideally do so in a convincing fashion to boost their NRR.

 

Net Run Rate Considerations

At this point in the season, it’s common for multiple teams to end with similar points. That’s where Net Run Rate becomes a decisive factor. SRH’s current NRR of -0.512 is a significant disadvantage. Simply winning matches won’t be enough, they must target dominant victories, especially against strong opponents, to improve their NRR and stay in playoff contention. Close wins may not cut it if other teams are ahead on run rate.

 

Focus Areas for SRH

To stand a chance, SRH must focus on:  Achieving team consistency across departments 

Making strategic decisions based on the opposition's strengths and weaknesses

Capitalizing on home conditions effectively

Ensuring a high level of intensity from ball one

With focus and determination, they can still make a strong push for the playoffs.

Conclusion – Path to Playoffs

The only clear path to the playoffs for SRH is to win all their remaining matches and simultaneously work on improving their Net Run Rate. While it’s a tough task, it's not impossible. The team will need to bring their A-game to every match and treat each fixture like a knockout.

 

