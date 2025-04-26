SRH Break CSK Fortress, But Is It Too Late? Playoff Qualification Scenarios: Do Or Die Begins - Check How

4 / 8

If SRH manage to win all five of their remaining fixtures, they will finish the league stage with 14 points. While 14 points can sometimes be enough for playoff qualification, it doesn’t guarantee a spot. In such a scenario, Net Run Rate (NRR) will play a major role. SRH would have to rely on other match results falling in their favor and ensure they win their own games with strong margins to keep their NRR competitive.