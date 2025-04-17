Super Over Rules In Cricket: 10 Key Things Every Fan Must Know - In Pics

photoDetails

The Super Over rule in cricket, used to break ties in limited-overs matches like ODIs and T20s. When both teams score the same runs, a Super Over decides the winner—each side bats for one over with three wickets. The team scoring more runs in the Super Over wins. If still tied, another Super Over is played. The article highlights its use in international matches, IPL games, and controversies like the 2019 World Cup Final. It also clarifies current ICC rules, key scenarios, and frequently asked questions to help fans understand how the Super Over works in modern cricket.