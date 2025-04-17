Super Over Rules In Cricket: 10 Key Things Every Fan Must Know - In Pics
The Super Over rule in cricket, used to break ties in limited-overs matches like ODIs and T20s. When both teams score the same runs, a Super Over decides the winner—each side bats for one over with three wickets. The team scoring more runs in the Super Over wins. If still tied, another Super Over is played. The article highlights its use in international matches, IPL games, and controversies like the 2019 World Cup Final. It also clarifies current ICC rules, key scenarios, and frequently asked questions to help fans understand how the Super Over works in modern cricket.
1. What is a Super Over in Cricket?
A Super Over, also known as a one-over eliminator, is used in T20 and ODI matches to break a tie. Each team plays one over to determine the winner.
2. How the Super Over Works
Each team selects three batters and one bowler. If a side loses two wickets, their Super Over innings ends. The team with more runs wins the match.
3. Who Bats First in a Super Over?
The team that batted second in the original match will bat first in the Super Over, while the bowling side picks the bowling end and ball from the available box.
4. Rules for Tied Super Overs
If the Super Over also ends in a tie, another Super Over is played. This continues until one team wins, especially in knockout games or bilateral series.
5. What Happens to Player Stats?
Runs and wickets from a Super Over do not count toward official player statistics. It is considered separate from the main match for record purposes.
6. The Five-Minute Interval Rule
There’s a mandatory five-minute break between Super Overs. The team batting second in the previous Super Over will bat first in the next one.
7. Boundary Count Rule Controversy
In 2019, England won the World Cup final after a tied Super Over via the boundary count rule, sparking backlash. This rule has since been scrapped.
8. Super Over in the IPL and T20 Internationals
The Super Over has delivered some of the most iconic IPL and T20I moments, including the historic double Super Over between India and Afghanistan in 2024.
9. Big Bash League’s Unique Twist
Australia’s Big Bash League once allowed all 10 wickets to be used in a Super Over, offering a different take on the standard three-batter rule.
10. When is a Super Over Not Used?
In some league-stage matches or domestic games, a Super Over may be skipped, and the match is simply declared a tie if rules allow.
