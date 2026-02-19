Supreme Court notice to Mohammed Shami: Fresh twist in Hasin Jahan case

photoDetails

english

3018585

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Mohammed Shami after Hasin Jahan sought the transfer of their domestic violence and maintenance case from Kolkata to Delhi, citing hardship, child education needs, and logistical challenges. The court will evaluate convenience, financial feasibility, and child welfare before deciding. The dispute, ongoing since 2018, also involves maintenance enhancement claims and financial disclosures. The ruling could influence future proceedings and timelines. As one of the most high-profile legal battles involving an Indian cricketer, the case continues to draw national attention and may shape conversations around athlete accountability, financial responsibility, and access to justice.