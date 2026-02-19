Supreme Court notice to Mohammed Shami: Fresh twist in Hasin Jahan case
The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Mohammed Shami after Hasin Jahan sought the transfer of their domestic violence and maintenance case from Kolkata to Delhi, citing hardship, child education needs, and logistical challenges. The court will evaluate convenience, financial feasibility, and child welfare before deciding. The dispute, ongoing since 2018, also involves maintenance enhancement claims and financial disclosures. The ruling could influence future proceedings and timelines. As one of the most high-profile legal battles involving an Indian cricketer, the case continues to draw national attention and may shape conversations around athlete accountability, financial responsibility, and access to justice.
1. Supreme Court Issues Notice to Mohammed Shami
The Supreme Court has sought Mohammed Shami's response after Hasin Jahan filed a plea to transfer their domestic violence and maintenance proceedings from Kolkata to Delhi. The notice signals judicial scrutiny of convenience and fairness in ongoing litigation.
2. Transfer Plea Cites Daughter’s Education in Delhi
Hasin Jahan told the court she relocated to Delhi to secure better educational opportunities for their daughter, making regular travel to Kolkata impractical and disruptive. Child welfare considerations often carry weight in transfer petitions.
3. Financial Hardship Argument Central to Petition
Jahan argued that repeated trips to Kolkata would cause severe financial strain and logistical hardship, especially as she depends on maintenance payments. Courts frequently consider economic burden when evaluating access to justice claims.
4. Shami’s Travel Schedule Used as Key Justification
The plea notes that Shami's career requires extensive travel for matches and training, suggesting he can attend hearings in Delhi without hardship. This argument seeks to balance convenience between both parties.
5. Case Originates from 2018 Domestic Violence Complaint
The dispute began when Jahan filed a criminal complaint in West Bengal alleging cruelty and harassment. She later sought relief under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act and maintenance provisions.
6. Maintenance Amount Has Increased Over Time
A trial court initially ordered modest maintenance, later enhanced by the Calcutta High Court to ₹1.5 lakh for Jahan and ₹2.5 lakh for their daughter. The evolving amounts reflect ongoing financial disputes.
7. Separate Plea Seeks Major Increase in Alimony
Jahan has requested an increase in monthly maintenance to ₹10 lakh, arguing the current amount does not reflect Shami's earnings or lifestyle. The demand adds financial complexity to the broader legal battle.
8. Lifestyle and Net Worth Claims Highlighted
Court submissions cited Shami's alleged high monthly expenses and an estimated net worth of hundreds of crores. Such financial disclosures may influence maintenance calculations and judicial assessment.
9. Court Will Weigh Convenience and Child Welfare
The Supreme Court will consider hardship, access to justice, and the child's best interests before deciding whether proceedings should shift to Delhi. Transfer decisions often hinge on fairness and practicality.
10. Decision Could Impact Timeline and Legal Strategy
If the case moves to Delhi, hearings may become easier for the petitioner and potentially accelerate proceedings. The ruling could shape litigation strategy and influence future maintenance and domestic violence hearings.
