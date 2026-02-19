Advertisement
Supreme Court notice to Mohammed Shami: Fresh twist in Hasin Jahan case

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Mohammed Shami after Hasin Jahan sought the transfer of their domestic violence and maintenance case from Kolkata to Delhi, citing hardship, child education needs, and logistical challenges. The court will evaluate convenience, financial feasibility, and child welfare before deciding. The dispute, ongoing since 2018, also involves maintenance enhancement claims and financial disclosures. The ruling could influence future proceedings and timelines. As one of the most high-profile legal battles involving an Indian cricketer, the case continues to draw national attention and may shape conversations around athlete accountability, financial responsibility, and access to justice.

Updated:Feb 19, 2026, 01:44 PM IST
1. Supreme Court Issues Notice to Mohammed Shami

1. Supreme Court Issues Notice to Mohammed Shami

The Supreme Court has sought Mohammed Shami’s response after Hasin Jahan filed a plea to transfer their domestic violence and maintenance proceedings from Kolkata to Delhi. The notice signals judicial scrutiny of convenience and fairness in ongoing litigation. Photo Credit - X

2. Transfer Plea Cites Daughter’s Education in Delhi

2. Transfer Plea Cites Daughter’s Education in Delhi

Hasin Jahan told the court she relocated to Delhi to secure better educational opportunities for their daughter, making regular travel to Kolkata impractical and disruptive. Child welfare considerations often carry weight in transfer petitions. Photo Credit - X

3. Financial Hardship Argument Central to Petition

3. Financial Hardship Argument Central to Petition

Jahan argued that repeated trips to Kolkata would cause severe financial strain and logistical hardship, especially as she depends on maintenance payments. Courts frequently consider economic burden when evaluating access to justice claims. Photo Credit - X

4. Shami’s Travel Schedule Used as Key Justification

4. Shami’s Travel Schedule Used as Key Justification

The plea notes that Shami’s career requires extensive travel for matches and training, suggesting he can attend hearings in Delhi without hardship. This argument seeks to balance convenience between both parties. Photo Credit - X

5. Case Originates from 2018 Domestic Violence Complaint

5. Case Originates from 2018 Domestic Violence Complaint

The dispute began when Jahan filed a criminal complaint in West Bengal alleging cruelty and harassment. She later sought relief under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act and maintenance provisions. Photo Credit - X

6. Maintenance Amount Has Increased Over Time

6. Maintenance Amount Has Increased Over Time

A trial court initially ordered modest maintenance, later enhanced by the Calcutta High Court to ₹1.5 lakh for Jahan and ₹2.5 lakh for their daughter. The evolving amounts reflect ongoing financial disputes. Photo Credit - X

7. Separate Plea Seeks Major Increase in Alimony

7. Separate Plea Seeks Major Increase in Alimony

Jahan has requested an increase in monthly maintenance to ₹10 lakh, arguing the current amount does not reflect Shami’s earnings or lifestyle. The demand adds financial complexity to the broader legal battle. Photo Credit - X

8. Lifestyle and Net Worth Claims Highlighted

8. Lifestyle and Net Worth Claims Highlighted

Court submissions cited Shami’s alleged high monthly expenses and an estimated net worth of hundreds of crores. Such financial disclosures may influence maintenance calculations and judicial assessment. Photo Credit - X

9. Court Will Weigh Convenience and Child Welfare

9. Court Will Weigh Convenience and Child Welfare

The Supreme Court will consider hardship, access to justice, and the child’s best interests before deciding whether proceedings should shift to Delhi. Transfer decisions often hinge on fairness and practicality. Photo Credit - X

10. Decision Could Impact Timeline and Legal Strategy

10. Decision Could Impact Timeline and Legal Strategy

If the case moves to Delhi, hearings may become easier for the petitioner and potentially accelerate proceedings. The ruling could shape litigation strategy and influence future maintenance and domestic violence hearings. Photo Credit - X

 

 

 

