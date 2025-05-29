Suresh Raina For CSK, Shubman Gill For GT: 10 Players With Most Runs In IPL Playoffs - Check Full List
The IPL playoffs are the ultimate test of a cricketer’s temperament, and over the years, several players have risen to the occasion with consistent performances under pressure. Here’s the top 10 players with the most runs in IPL playoffs for their teams.
Suresh Raina – 714 Runs (24 Innings)
Suresh Raina stands as the all-time leading run-scorer in IPL playoffs, with a total of 714 runs from 24 innings. Known for his aggressive stroke play and reliability under pressure, Raina consistently delivered for Chennai Super Kings in crucial matches.
MS Dhoni – 523 Runs (23 Innings)
MS Dhoni, the iconic CSK captain, has scored 523 runs in 23 playoff innings, often finishing games in his signature calm and calculated style. With a strike rate of 132.1, Dhoni's playoff record reflects his mastery of pressure and game management in crunch situations.
Shubman Gill – 474 Runs (10 Innings)
Shubman Gill has rapidly climbed the playoff run charts, scoring 474 runs in just 10 innings. His rise was fueled by standout knocks like his 129-run demolition of the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023.
Faf du Plessis – 390 Runs (15 Innings)
Faf du Plessis has been a consistent performer in the playoffs, tallying 390 runs in 15 innings. His ability to anchor the innings and play aggressive shots when needed made him a dependable option at the top.
Shane Watson – 389 Runs (12 Innings)
Shane Watson’s playoff legacy includes some unforgettable innings, most notably his match-winning century in the 2018 final. Scoring 389 runs from just 12 innings at a strike rate of 151.6, Watson was known for turning up big in high-stakes matches.
Michael Hussey – 388 Runs (11 Innings)
Michael Hussey, known as “Mr. Cricket,” scored 388 runs in 11 playoff innings. Playing crucial roles at the top of the order for CSK, Hussey combined technical solidity with an ability to accelerate when required.
Murali Vijay – 364 Runs (10 Innings)
Murali Vijay has played several pivotal innings in the playoffs, amassing 364 runs in just 10 outings. His explosive century in the 2012 Qualifier stands out as a highlight. With a high strike rate of 147.5.
Dwayne Smith – 351 Runs (11 Innings)
Dwayne Smith brought Caribbean flair to the IPL playoffs, scoring 351 runs in 11 innings. His aggressive starts at the top were vital in setting the tone for his team’s innings.
Virat Kohli – 341 Runs (15 Innings)
Virat Kohli has scored 341 runs across 15 playoff innings, reflecting steady contributions, though not at his peak regular-season form. His overall playoff strike rate of 126 is modest.
Kieron Pollard – 341 Runs (17 Innings)
Kieron Pollard, known for his finishing prowess, has also scored 341 runs in the playoffs from 17 innings. His high-impact cameos and clutch hitting helped the Mumbai Indians in several close finishes.
Trending Photos