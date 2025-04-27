Advertisement
Surya Kumar Yadav Home: Inside 'Mr.360' Lavish Home Worth Whooping Rs 7 Crore - In Pics
Surya Kumar Yadav Home: Inside 'Mr.360' Lavish Home Worth Whooping Rs 7 Crore - In Pics

Suryakumar Yadav, one of India’s finest cricket stars, lives in a luxurious high-rise apartment in Mumbai with his wife Devisha and their two pets. His home reflects a perfect blend of modern elegance and personal touches, with a vibrant living room, spacious bedrooms, a fun gaming zone, and an impressive car collection. His journey from a young cricketer to an IPL and international star is mirrored in the bold yet warm design of his dream home.

 

Updated:Apr 27, 2025, 07:21 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav’s Rise to Stardom

Suryakumar Yadav became a household name after his breakout performance during the 2021 England series. With consistent runs for the Mumbai Indians, he earned a spot in the Indian team and never looked back. His 50-run knock against KKR in IPL 2021 further cemented his reputation as a game-changer.

 

A Strong Partnership: Suryakumar and Devisha Shetty

Suryakumar shares a deep bond with his wife, Devisha Shetty, who is a constant pillar of support. Married for over five years, the couple shares a love for pets, travel, and cricket, living together with their two dogs, Pablo and Oreo, in a luxurious Mumbai apartment.

 

Location and Overview of Suryakumar’s Home

Located in Anushakti Nagar, Chembur (Mumbai), Suryakumar Yadav’s residence is a lavish high-rise apartment. It features stunning views of the Mumbai skyline, combining modern luxury with comfort, perfectly fitting his energetic and vibrant personality.

 

Interior Design and Decor

The home’s interiors reflect a tasteful blend of white, beige, and brown hues. Creamy marble flooring and contemporary, minimalistic furniture dominate the decor, giving the house a warm yet luxurious atmosphere. Designed by Anil Motwani Associates, the interiors were completed in just over two months.

 

Vibrant Living and Dining Area

The living room is lively, furnished with an indigo sofa, yellow long-back chairs, and leaf-patterned tables. An elegant chandelier, stylish lighting fixtures, and hexagonal-patterned marble elevate the room's sophistication, while the attached dining space complements the vibrant theme with blue-and-white chairs and a lit-up bar area.

 

Special Touch at the Entrance

The entrance hall makes a bold first impression with a unique installation: a seven-foot cricket bat embedded with cricket balls from Suryakumar’s memorable matches. Italian marble with hexagonal designs and advanced Yale biometric locks add a modern yet personal touch to the entryway.

 

Comfortable and Elegant Bedrooms

The master bedroom continues the blue-themed decor, featuring a king-size bed with an off-white upholstered headboard, side tables, and soft lighting. The guest bedroom mirrors the main room’s aesthetic, with silver-toned accents and luxurious fabric choices for curtains and bedding.

 

The Ultimate Gaming and Fun Room

A whole room in the house is dedicated to gaming and relaxation. Designed with a custom wallpaper showing Suryakumar’s emoji and the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in the background, the space includes cricket bat-handle cabinets and cozy blue-white themed furniture, creating a lively, casual vibe.

 

Stunning Collection of Cars and Bikes

Suryakumar is a motor enthusiast, owning a range of luxury vehicles like a BMW 5 Series 530d M Sport, Audi A6, Range Rover, and a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. His love for bikes is also evident with his Suzuki Hayabusa and a BMW S1000RR among his prized possessions.

 

Net Worth and Final Impression

With a net worth estimated at ₹45 crore, Suryakumar earns from BCCI contracts, IPL deals, and endorsements. Despite his success, his home reflects humility blended with a bold, stylish flair, a true testament to his journey from a young cricketer to one of India's top batting stars.

 

