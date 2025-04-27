Surya Kumar Yadav Home: Inside 'Mr.360' Lavish Home Worth Whooping Rs 7 Crore - In Pics

photoDetails

Suryakumar Yadav, one of India’s finest cricket stars, lives in a luxurious high-rise apartment in Mumbai with his wife Devisha and their two pets. His home reflects a perfect blend of modern elegance and personal touches, with a vibrant living room, spacious bedrooms, a fun gaming zone, and an impressive car collection. His journey from a young cricketer to an IPL and international star is mirrored in the bold yet warm design of his dream home.