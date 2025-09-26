Suryakumar Yadav Net Worth 2025: How Rich Is India’s T20I Captain? Check BCCI Contract, IPL Salary, Brand And More
Suryakumar Yadav, nicknamed “Mr. 360°,” is one of India’s most versatile T20 batters. His net worth reflects both his on-field success and off-field business acumen, making him one of cricket’s wealthiest and most marketable stars.
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav, also known as “Mr. 360°,” is one of India’s most explosive T20 batters. Known for his versatility and innovation, he has become a star in both international cricket and the IPL.
Net Worth Overview
As of 2025, Suryakumar Yadav’s net worth is estimated at Rs 55-65 crore ($7-8 million USD). His wealth comes from multiple streams, including match salaries, endorsements, and personal investments.
IPL Salary
Yadav was retained by Mumbai Indians for Rs 16.35 crore in the 2025 IPL season. This remains the largest portion of his annual earnings and reflects his value in franchise cricket.
BCCI Contract
Under his Grade B central contract, Yadav earns around Rs 3 crore annually from the Board of Control for Cricket in India. This provides financial stability outside of leagues and endorsements.
Real Estate Assets
In 2025, Suryakumar and his wife, Devisha, purchased two luxury apartments in Mumbai valued at Rs 21 crore. The homes total over 4,200 sq. ft., reflecting their high-end lifestyle.
Brand Endorsements
He endorses major brands including Reebok, JioCinema, Royal Stag, Dream11, Boult Audio, and Pintola. Endorsements significantly boost his net worth and public presence.
Vehicles
Yadav owns a luxury car collection featuring a Mercedes-Benz, Range Rover Velar, Nissan Juke, and Audi A6. These vehicles highlight his love for style and comfort.
International Career Highlights
As of 2025, he has scored over 3,438 international runs, including four T20I centuries, making him one of the top-performing batters globally.
Awards & Rankings
He topped the ICC T20I Player Rankings from October 2022 to June 2024 and was named ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year in 2022 and 2023.
Conclusion
Suryakumar Yadav’s net worth reflects his success on and off the field. With consistent performances, endorsements, and investments, he is not only a cricket star but also a financially savvy athlete.
