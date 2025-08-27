Suryakumar Yadav To Mohammad Rizwan: 10 Slowest Fifties In T20 International Cricket, Indian Captain & Coach On The List - Check In Pics
T20 cricket is often described as the most entertaining and fast-paced format of the game, where boundaries and big shots dominate. However, not every innings in this format goes as planned. Over the years, several batters have found themselves in situations where they had to grind hard, resulting in unusually slow half-centuries. Interestingly, some of the biggest names in cricket also feature on this list.
Ryan Watson vs Kenya, 2008 (54 Balls)
Scotland’s Ryan Watson holds the joint record for the slowest T20I fifty, taking 54 balls against Kenya in 2008. On a sluggish surface, Watson struggled to find momentum, but his innings ensured Scotland stayed competitive.
Gautam Gambhir vs Australia, 2012 (54 Balls)
Usually known for his attacking starts, India’s Gautam Gambhir surprisingly took 54 deliveries to get to his half-century against Australia in 2012. His knock lacked fluency, but it highlighted the challenge of facing the Aussie attack on their home soil.
Shoaib Khan (Pakistan) vs Zimbabwe, 2008 (53 Balls)
Pakistan’s Shoaib Khan endured a tough outing against Zimbabwe, taking 53 balls for his fifty. The gulf in quality between the sides was evident, and Khan was forced to play a defensive hand.
Mohammad Rizwan vs Canada, 2024 (52 Balls)
One of the most consistent batters in T20Is, Rizwan surprisingly slowed down against Canada in the 2024 T20 World Cup. His 52-ball half-century drew criticism, especially as Pakistan were under pressure in that must-win game.
David Miller vs Netherlands, 2024 T20 WC (50 Balls)
South Africa’s “Killer Miller,” famous for finishing games quickly, uncharacteristically crawled to a fifty off 50 balls against the Netherlands in the 2024 T20 World Cup. His slow innings put pressure on the Proteas in a crucial contest.
Martin Guptill vs England (50 Balls)
Known for explosive starts, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill surprisingly took 50 balls for his fifty against England. The innings lacked his usual aggression, as he struggled to time the ball.
Angelo Mathews vs South Africa, 2013 (50 Balls)
Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews, often a steady anchor, needed 50 balls to reach a fifty against South Africa in 2013. His knock reflected the tough conditions and disciplined Proteas bowling.
Devon Smith vs Bangladesh (49 Balls)
West Indies’ Devon Smith also joins the list after taking 49 deliveries for his fifty against Bangladesh. The innings lacked intent, with Smith unable to rotate strike effectively.
Suryakumar Yadav vs USA, 2024 T20 WC (49 Balls)
India’s T20 superstar Suryakumar Yadav, known for his explosive 360-degree stroke play, had a rare off-day against the USA in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He took 49 balls to complete his fifty, leaving fans surprised.
David Hussey vs England, 2010 T20 WC Final (49 Balls)
In one of the biggest matches of his career, David Hussey consumed 49 deliveries for his half-century in the 2010 T20 World Cup final against England. His slow innings didn’t help Australia, who eventually lost the title clash.
