Suryakumar Yadav To Virat Kohli: 5 Indian Batters To Score 8000 Runs In T20 Cricket- Check In Pics
Suryakumar Yadav created history during the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on March 31, Monday. Suryakumar became the fifth Indian batter to cross the 8000-run mark in T20 cricket.
Here's a list of Indian batters who have scored more than 8000 runs In T20 cricket:
1. Virat Kohli - 12,976
Virat Kohli, who has been one of the most consistent performers, is the highest run-getter for India in T20 cricket. Kohli has scored 12,976 runs in 384 runs innings at an average of 41.58 with the help of nine centuries and 98 fifties.
2. Rohit Sharma - 11,851
India's T20 World Cup 2024-winning captain Rohit Sharma is the second highest run-getter for India in T20 cricket. Rohit has scored 11,851 runs from 438 innings at an average of 30.70 with the help of eight centuries and 78 fifties.
3. Shikhar Dhawan - 9,797
Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is the third highest run-getter for the country in T20 cricket. The left-handed batter has scored 9,797 runs in 331 innings at an average of 32.98, including two centuries and 70 half-centuries.
4. Suresh Raina - 8,654
Former Indian batter and Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina is the fourth highest run-getter for the country in T20 cricket. Raina has scored 8,654 runs from 319 innings at an average of 32.17, with the help of four centuries and 53 half-centuries.
5. Suryakumar Yadav Scripts History
Suryakumar Yadav became the fifth Indian batter to cross the 8000-run mark in T20 cricket. He achieved the milestone during the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on March 31, Monday.
Suryakumar Yadav's Runs In T20 Cricket
Suryakumar Yadav, who is current India captain in the shortest format, has 8007 runs in 288 innings at an average of 34.21 and a strike rate of 152.28 in T20 cricket.
Breakdown Of Suryakumar Yadav's Run In T20 Cricket
Suryakumar Yadav has scored 3137 runs for Mumbai Indians and 2634 have come for India in the T20Is. The attacking batter also has 1552 runs for Mumbai in domestic cricket, with the remaining 684 runs coming for KKR.
