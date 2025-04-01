Suryakumar Yadav To Virat Kohli: 5 Indian Batters To Score 8000 Runs In T20 Cricket- Check In Pics

photoDetails

Suryakumar Yadav created history during the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on March 31, Monday. Suryakumar became the fifth Indian batter to cross the 8000-run mark in T20 cricket.

Here's a list of Indian batters who have scored more than 8000 runs In T20 cricket: