T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad To Host Opener And Final, Wankhede And Eden Gardens Set For Semifinals; Full Venue List, Dates, And Key Details Revealed

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will begin on February 7 and conclude on March 8, with the opening match and final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and Kolkata’s Eden Gardens are set to host the semifinals. The tournament will feature 20 teams across eight venues, including Colombo, Pallekele, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata. Any India vs Pakistan match will be held in Sri Lanka under the BCCI-PCB agreement. As defending champions, Team India will play in major cities, making the T20 World Cup 2026 a global cricketing spectacle.

Updated:Nov 10, 2025, 08:15 AM IST
1. Ahmedabad to Host Opener and Grand Final

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will kick off the tournament on February 7, 2026, and host the final on March 8, just like it did during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

2. Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium Gets Semifinal Spotlight

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host one of the semifinals, keeping alive its rich World Cup legacy from 2011 and 2016. Expect fireworks if India qualifies for this clash.

3. India and Sri Lanka to Co-Host the 2026 T20 World Cup

For the first time since 2011, India and Sri Lanka will co-host a global ICC event, spreading matches across eight venues in both countries for a truly subcontinental cricket festival.

4. Pakistan-India Clash to Be Played in Sri Lanka

In line with the BCCI-PCB agreement, any India vs Pakistan match will be played on neutral ground in Sri Lanka, most likely in Colombo, ensuring smooth tournament proceedings.

5. Tournament to Feature 20 Teams Across 4 Groups

The 2026 T20 World Cup format mirrors 2024’s structure — 20 teams, four groups of five, including debutant Italy, alongside emerging nations like Nepal, Oman, and UAE.

6. Sri Lanka’s R. Premadasa, Pallekele Among Key Venues

Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium and Pallekele International Stadium are confirmed hosts, with Dambulla or Hambantota competing for the third Sri Lankan slot.

7. Eden Gardens, Kolkata Likely to Host Second Semifinal

Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, one of cricket’s most iconic arenas, is tipped to host the second semifinal, adding a touch of history to the high-voltage knockout stage.

8. Each Indian Venue to Host at Least Six Matches

The BCCI has decided on a more focused approach — fewer host cities than in 2023, but each venue, from Delhi to Chennai, will get six or more matches for balanced distribution.

9. Bengaluru’s Participation Still Uncertain

Due to safety concerns after the RCB victory stampede, Bengaluru might miss out on hosting games, pending clearance from local authorities and the BCCI’s safety panel.

10. Defending Champions India to Play in Major Cities

As defending champions, Team India will play in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai, ensuring nationwide fan engagement and record-breaking attendance across venues.

 

