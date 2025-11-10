T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad To Host Opener And Final, Wankhede And Eden Gardens Set For Semifinals; Full Venue List, Dates, And Key Details Revealed

photoDetails

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will begin on February 7 and conclude on March 8, with the opening match and final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and Kolkata’s Eden Gardens are set to host the semifinals. The tournament will feature 20 teams across eight venues, including Colombo, Pallekele, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata. Any India vs Pakistan match will be held in Sri Lanka under the BCCI-PCB agreement. As defending champions, Team India will play in major cities, making the T20 World Cup 2026 a global cricketing spectacle.