T20 World Cup 2026 Awards: Who won what? Full winners list

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 ended with India defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at Ahmedabad to successfully defend their title. Sanju Samson won Player of the Tournament after scoring 321 runs, while Jasprit Bumrah’s 4/15 earned him Player of the Final. Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan set a new record with 383 runs, the most in a single T20 World Cup edition. Varun Chakaravarthy and Bumrah finished joint-highest wicket-takers with 14 scalps each. The tournament also saw Samson hit a record 24 sixes and Glenn Phillips take 11 catches, highlighting a competition packed with record-breaking performances.