T20 World Cup 2026 Awards: Who won what? Full winners list
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 ended with India defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at Ahmedabad to successfully defend their title. Sanju Samson won Player of the Tournament after scoring 321 runs, while Jasprit Bumrah’s 4/15 earned him Player of the Final. Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan set a new record with 383 runs, the most in a single T20 World Cup edition. Varun Chakaravarthy and Bumrah finished joint-highest wicket-takers with 14 scalps each. The tournament also saw Samson hit a record 24 sixes and Glenn Phillips take 11 catches, highlighting a competition packed with record-breaking performances.
1. India Become First Team To Defend T20 World Cup Title
India made history by becoming the first nation to successfully defend the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, winning consecutive titles in 2024 and 2026. Achieving this feat at home amplified the significance of their dominance in modern T20 cricket.
2. Sanju Samson’s Redemption Story Wins Player of the Tournament
Sanju Samson scored 321 runs in five innings at a strike rate of nearly 200, delivering match-winning performances in the knockout stages. His consistency transformed him into India’s standout batter of the tournament.
3. Sahibzada Farhan Breaks Virat Kohli’s Historic Record
Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan smashed 383 runs in six innings, surpassing Virat Kohli’s 2014 record of 319 runs. His campaign featured explosive powerplay batting and consistent big scores across group and knockout matches.
4. Sanju Samson Sets Tournament Record For Most Sixes
Samson hammered 24 sixes in the tournament, setting a new T20 World Cup single-edition record for most sixes. His aggressive middle-order batting played a major role in India posting massive totals in knockout matches.
5. Jasprit Bumrah Records Best Figures In A T20 World Cup Final
Jasprit Bumrah produced a historic spell of 4 wickets for 15 runs in the final, the best bowling figures in a T20 World Cup final. His precision yorkers dismantled New Zealand’s chase in Ahmedabad.
6. Varun Chakaravarthy Dominates Spin Charts
India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy finished with 14 wickets, tying Bumrah for the most wickets in the tournament. His variations proved particularly effective on Indian pitches during the middle overs.
7. Sahibzada Farhan Hits Most Boundaries In Tournament
Farhan struck 55 total boundaries including 37 fours and 18 sixes, the highest in the 2026 T20 World Cup. His aggressive style ensured Pakistan maintained one of the strongest batting line-ups in the tournament.
8. Glenn Phillips Tops Fielding Charts With Most Catches
New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips took 11 catches, finishing as the leading fielder of the tournament. His athleticism in the outfield consistently saved runs and created crucial breakthroughs.
9. Multiple Players Share Record For Most Catches In An Innings
Rinku Singh, George Munsey and Shamar Joseph each recorded four catches in a single match, equalling the tournament record for most catches in one innings during the 2026 edition.
10. India Post Highest Score In A T20 World Cup Final
India scored 255/5 against New Zealand, the highest total ever in a T20 World Cup final. Fifties from Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma powered the record-breaking total.
