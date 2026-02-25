Advertisement
T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Super 8: England qualify for semis, but can Pakistan go through after defeat
T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Super 8: England qualify for semis, but can Pakistan go through after defeat

Pakistan’s semi-final hopes in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 now depend on net run rate calculations and other match results after a narrow defeat to England in the Super 8 stage. England have secured qualification, while Pakistan remain on one point with a negative NRR, leaving their fate uncertain. To stay alive, Pakistan must win their final match convincingly and hope New Zealand slip in remaining fixtures. With Group 2 still mathematically open, upcoming matches will determine the final semi-finalist. Net run rate swings, tactical execution, and late tournament surprises could still shape the knockout lineup.

Updated:Feb 25, 2026, 07:19 AM IST
1. England's Win Confirms Their Semi-Final Spot

1. England’s Win Confirms Their Semi-Final Spot

England’s two-wicket victory ensured they became the first team from Super 8 Group 2 to qualify, removing one qualification slot and intensifying the battle among Pakistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.

2. Pakistan Must Win Their Final Match

2. Pakistan Must Win Their Final Match

Pakistan cannot afford another slip. A victory in their final Super 8 fixture is mandatory to stay in contention and keep mathematical qualification hopes alive.

3. Net Run Rate Could Decide Pakistan's Fate

3. Net Run Rate Could Decide Pakistan’s Fate

With a negative NRR, Pakistan may lose tie-break scenarios even if teams finish level on points, making a big-margin win essential rather than just scraping through.

4. New Zealand Hold the Advantage

4. New Zealand Hold the Advantage

New Zealand’s remaining matches put them in control. Even a single win could shut Pakistan out, while a loss keeps the qualification race open.

5. Sri Lanka Still a Mathematical Threat

5. Sri Lanka Still a Mathematical Threat

Though currently bottom of the group, Sri Lanka can disrupt Pakistan’s chances if they secure a big win and create a superior net run rate equation.

6. Close Defeat Hurt Pakistan's Qualification Chances

6. Close Defeat Hurt Pakistan’s Qualification Chances

Losing with five balls remaining prevented Pakistan from minimizing NRR damage, a crucial factor in tight Super 8 qualification scenarios.

7. Harry Brook's Century Changed Group Dynamics

7. Harry Brook’s Century Changed Group Dynamics

Brook’s match-winning hundred not only sealed England’s progress but also worsened Pakistan’s NRR situation, impacting the group standings significantly.

8. Pakistan's Middle Overs Remain a Concern

8. Pakistan’s Middle Overs Remain a Concern

Despite a solid start, Pakistan failed to accelerate late in the innings, a recurring issue that has prevented them from posting match-defining totals.

9. Bowling Spark Was Not Enough

9. Bowling Spark Was Not Enough

Shaheen Afridi’s early breakthroughs rattled England, but Pakistan failed to control the middle overs, allowing England to rebuild and chase effectively.

10. Qualification Now Depends on Multiple Outcomes

10. Qualification Now Depends on Multiple Outcomes

Pakistan’s semi-final hopes hinge on three factors: winning their final match, New Zealand losing, and net run rate swings working in their favour

