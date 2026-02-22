T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 updated points table after PAK vs NZ game

photoDetails

Rain washed out the Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 clash in Colombo, forcing both teams to share points and leaving Group 2 wide open in the T20 World Cup 2026. With England set to face Sri Lanka next, the match could define early qualification momentum. Net Run Rate may become decisive if weather disruptions continue. Meanwhile, Group 1 begins with India vs South Africa in a high-stakes opener. Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan leads the tournament scoring charts, while spin-friendly Sri Lankan conditions could shape upcoming results. Every match now carries heightened importance in the short Super 8 race to the semi-finals.