T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Updated Points Table: How bad is Team India's Net Run Rate with 76-run defeat against South Africa

India’s Super 8 campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has suffered a major setback after a 76-run defeat to South Africa pushed their net run rate to –3.800. The heavy loss leaves India bottom of Group 1 and increases pressure to secure dominant victories in upcoming matches. With NRR often deciding semifinal qualification, India must focus on big-margin wins and disciplined bowling performances. Despite the early blow, qualification remains possible if results and margins swing in their favour. The evolving group dynamics and India’s tournament experience keep their knockout hopes alive heading into crucial fixtures.