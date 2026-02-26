Advertisement
T20 World Cup 2026 updated points table after NZ vs SL game in Super 8: Sri Lanka out, New Zealand almost knocks out Pakistan with win - In Pics

New Zealand’s 61-run win over Sri Lanka in Colombo has reshaped the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 standings. Sri Lanka are eliminated, England have qualified, and New Zealand now hold a strong position to reach the semi-finals with a superior net run rate. Pakistan’s qualification hopes depend on England defeating New Zealand and a decisive victory in their final match. Spin-friendly Colombo conditions and middle-overs control continue to define results. As the tournament enters its decisive phase, net run rate permutations and tactical adaptability will determine the final semi-final lineup and shape the road to the T20 World Cup 2026 title.

Updated:Feb 26, 2026, 08:20 AM IST
1. Sri Lanka officially knocked out

1. Sri Lanka officially knocked out

Sri Lanka’s second defeat ended their semi-final hopes, highlighting batting fragility and middle-overs stagnation that plagued their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign and left their net run rate unrecoverable. Photo Credit - X

2. New Zealand surge ahead in qualification race

2. New Zealand surge ahead in qualification race

New Zealand’s win lifted them to three points and strengthened their Net Run Rate, putting them in prime position to claim the second semi-final berth from Group 2 if results hold. Photo Credit - X

3. Pakistan now dependent on England

3. Pakistan now dependent on England

Pakistan’s qualification hopes hinge on England defeating New Zealand and a strong win in their final fixture, making NRR calculations decisive in determining whether they can sneak into the knockouts. Photo Credit - X

4. Net Run Rate could decide semi-finalist

4. Net Run Rate could decide semi-finalist

With New Zealand holding a superior NRR, Pakistan must secure a convincing victory margin while hoping other results align, underscoring how crucial big wins are in short-format tournament structures. Photo Credit - X

5. Santner’s late assault shifted momentum

5. Santner’s late assault shifted momentum

Mitchell Santner’s aggressive 47 off 26 deliveries transformed a modest total into a match-winning score, exposing Sri Lanka’s death bowling issues under pressure in high-stakes tournament scenarios. Photo Credit - X

6. Ravindra’s four-wicket spell sealed the collapse

6. Ravindra’s four-wicket spell sealed the collapse

Rachin Ravindra’s 4-for dismantled Sri Lanka’s middle order, showcasing New Zealand’s spin depth and tactical flexibility on subcontinental surfaces where grip and variation become decisive. Photo Credit - X

7. Sri Lanka’s powerplay struggles proved costly

7. Sri Lanka’s powerplay struggles proved costly

Losing early wickets and scoring just 20 runs in the powerplay forced Sri Lanka into a rebuilding mode that increased scoreboard pressure and reduced boundary-scoring opportunities later in the innings. Photo Credit - X

8. Spin dominance shaping Colombo matches

8. Spin dominance shaping Colombo matches

Slow surface conditions in Colombo rewarded disciplined spin bowling, reinforcing why teams with multi-spin options and adaptable line-ups are gaining an advantage in the Super 8 stage. Photo Credit - X

9. England emerge as Group 2 powerhouse

9. England emerge as Group 2 powerhouse

With two wins from two matches, England have confirmed semi-final qualification and now influence which team advances alongside them, adding strategic intrigue to remaining fixtures. Photo Credit - X

 

10. Tournament enters high-pressure knockout phase

10. Tournament enters high-pressure knockout phase

As the Super 8 stage tightens, qualification scenarios, net run rate permutations, and match-ups will dictate semi-finalists, increasing tactical complexity and pressure on teams chasing qualification. Photo Credit - X

