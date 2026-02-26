T20 World Cup 2026 updated points table after NZ vs SL game in Super 8: Sri Lanka out, New Zealand almost knocks out Pakistan with win - In Pics

photoDetails

New Zealand’s 61-run win over Sri Lanka in Colombo has reshaped the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 standings. Sri Lanka are eliminated, England have qualified, and New Zealand now hold a strong position to reach the semi-finals with a superior net run rate. Pakistan’s qualification hopes depend on England defeating New Zealand and a decisive victory in their final match. Spin-friendly Colombo conditions and middle-overs control continue to define results. As the tournament enters its decisive phase, net run rate permutations and tactical adaptability will determine the final semi-final lineup and shape the road to the T20 World Cup 2026 title.