T20 World Cup 2026 Updated Points Table After PAK vs ENG Super 8 Match: England qualify for semis, but can Pakistan go through after defeat

Pakistan’s semi-final hopes in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 now depend on net run rate calculations and other match results after a narrow defeat to England in the Super 8 stage. England have secured qualification, while Pakistan remain on one point with a negative NRR, leaving their fate uncertain. To stay alive, Pakistan must win their final match convincingly and hope New Zealand slip in remaining fixtures. With Group 2 still mathematically open, upcoming matches will determine the final semi-finalist. Net run rate swings, tactical execution, and late tournament surprises could still shape the knockout lineup.