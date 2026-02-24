T20 World Cup 2026 Updated Points Table After ZIM vs WI Super 8 Game: West Indies boost net run rate with 107-run win

photoDetails

West Indies’ 107-run demolition of Zimbabwe has reshaped the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 points table. The victory lifts West Indies to the top with a massive net run rate advantage, placing them in a strong semi-final qualification position. South Africa remain competitive, while India face growing pressure to win convincingly and repair their NRR. Zimbabwe’s heavy defeat leaves them needing large-margin victories to stay alive. With margins now critical, the Group 1 race is intensifying, and net run rate could ultimately decide the semi-finalists as the tournament heads toward its decisive phase.