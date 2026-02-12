T20 World Cup Super Over Rules Explained: What happens if the 2nd 'Super Over' is also tied?

photoDetails

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has clarified one major fan query: if the second Super Over is tied, additional Super Overs continue until a winner emerges. Designed to eliminate controversial tiebreakers, the rule prioritizes competitive fairness and decisive finishes. Strategic factors such as batting eligibility, bowling restrictions, and reversed order add tactical depth, often testing squad strength rather than individual brilliance. The South Africa vs Afghanistan Double Super Over showcased how quickly matches can hinge on these regulations. As scoring rates rise in modern T20 cricket, understanding Super Over rules is essential for fans, analysts, and teams anticipating high-pressure knockout scenarios.