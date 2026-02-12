Advertisement
NewsPhotosT20 World Cup Super Over Rules Explained: What happens if the 2nd 'Super Over' is also tied?
T20 World Cup Super Over Rules Explained: What happens if the 2nd 'Super Over' is also tied?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has clarified one major fan query: if the second Super Over is tied, additional Super Overs continue until a winner emerges. Designed to eliminate controversial tiebreakers, the rule prioritizes competitive fairness and decisive finishes. Strategic factors such as batting eligibility, bowling restrictions, and reversed order add tactical depth, often testing squad strength rather than individual brilliance. The South Africa vs Afghanistan Double Super Over showcased how quickly matches can hinge on these regulations. As scoring rates rise in modern T20 cricket, understanding Super Over rules is essential for fans, analysts, and teams anticipating high-pressure knockout scenarios.

Updated:Feb 12, 2026, 10:53 AM IST
1. Unlimited Super Overs ensure a definitive winner

1. Unlimited Super Overs ensure a definitive winner

The ICC playing conditions clearly state that there can be an unlimited number of Super Overs unless exceptional circumstances like weather intervene. This prevents outdated tiebreakers and reinforces competitive integrity in global tournaments.

Photo Credit - X

2. Three batters and one bowler must be nominated

2. Three batters and one bowler must be nominated

Before each Super Over, teams nominate three batters and a bowler. The innings ends immediately after two wickets fall, even if deliveries remain, making shot selection and running between wickets critical under extreme pressure.

Photo Credit - X

3. Batting order reverses in subsequent Super Overs

3. Batting order reverses in subsequent Super Overs

The team that batted second in the previous Super Over must bat first in the next. This rotational format maintains competitive balance and prevents either side from repeatedly chasing with scoreboard awareness.

Photo Credit - X

4. Dismissed batters cannot return in later Super Overs

4. Dismissed batters cannot return in later Super Overs

Any batter who gets out in an earlier Super Over becomes ineligible for the next. Teams therefore often send their most reliable finishers early, balancing aggression with survival.

Photo Credit - X

5. A bowler cannot deliver consecutive Super Overs

5. A bowler cannot deliver consecutive Super Overs

If a player bowls one Super Over, they are barred from bowling the immediate next. This forces captains to plan multiple death-bowling options instead of relying on a single specialist.

Photo Credit - X

6. Extras still count and must be rebowled

6. Extras still count and must be rebowled

Wides and no-balls add runs and require an additional delivery, dramatically increasing scoring potential in a six-ball contest where margins are razor-thin. Discipline often becomes the difference between victory and defeat.

Photo Credit - X

7. Not-out batters remain eligible for future Super Overs

7. Not-out batters remain eligible for future Super Overs

Players who were unbeaten or did not bat retain eligibility. That is why Tristan Stubbs could return for the second Super Over, giving South Africa continuity in finishing power.

Photo Credit - X

8. Teams must constantly reshuffle combinations

8. Teams must constantly reshuffle combinations

Because dismissed batters and previous bowlers are ruled out, captains must think several overs ahead. Squad depth becomes as valuable as star power in extended tie-break situations.

Photo Credit - X

9. Group-stage matches can still end as ties

9. Group-stage matches can still end as ties

If conditions prevent a Super Over, group games are officially recorded as ties, with both teams sharing one point. Net Run Rate then becomes crucial for qualification scenarios.

Photo Credit - X

10. Knockouts use tournament standings if play is impossible

10. Knockouts use tournament standings if play is impossible

If rain blocks a Super Over in semi-finals, the higher-ranked Super 8 team advances. If the final cannot produce a result, the trophy is shared, preserving tournament legitimacy.

Photo Credit - X

