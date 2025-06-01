Tanvi Shah: 10 Things To Know About Glamorous IPL Anchor Who Was Once India’s No.1 Tennis Star - In Pics
Tanvi Shah, a former tennis player turned sports anchor, is currently making headlines as the official anchor for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. A Junior Australian Open participant, Tanvi transitioned from tennis to broadcasting, previously anchoring the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Her engaging on-screen presence and glam look have captivated fans, especially during Gujarat Titans’ matches. Social media is abuzz with her photos and videos alongside Shubman Gill and the GT squad. With a growing fan base and a strong sports background, Tanvi Shah is emerging as one of the most talked-about female anchors of this IPL season, blending charm with cricketing credibility.
1. Tanvi Shah: Gujarat Titans’ Glamorous Anchor Taking Over IPL 2025
Tanvi Shah has become the face of Gujarat Titans during IPL 2025. Her elegant style, confidence, and energetic on-field presence have made her a fan-favorite across social media and stadiums alike.
2. From Tennis Prodigy to Cricket Fame: A Rare Career Pivot
Tanvi wasn’t always in front of the cricket camera. She was India’s U16 No. 1 tennis player and even played at the Junior Australian Open, a rare transition from elite tennis to mainstream cricket media.
3. IPL Presenter With Grand Slam Pedigree
Unlike most anchors, Tanvi brings firsthand sporting experience. Her Grand Slam journey as a junior tennis player makes her insights more credible and refreshing during IPL match presentations.
4. Social Media Star With Over 250K Followers
Tanvi Shah’s Instagram (@tanvishah___) gives fans a peek behind the scenes—from gym routines to GT exclusives. Her stylish, sporty updates keep her trending during IPL season.
5. Representing Indian Talent on Global Cricket Platforms
From Caribbean Premier League to Abu Dhabi T10, Tanvi has consistently been one of the few Indian women anchoring major international cricket tournaments, bridging global and desi fandoms.
6. GT’s Off-Field Powerhouse: Interviews, Analysis & More
Be it pre-match player chats or mid-game team updates, Tanvi’s role as GT’s inside voice adds a vibrant layer to the franchise’s media presence. Fans love her energy and sharp hosting style.
7. Crossover Sensation: Hosted Tennis Premier League & More
Before cricket took center stage, she hosted India’s Tennis Premier League, interviewing legends like Leander Paes—proof of her sporting depth and hosting versatility.
8. Fitness Icon and Fashionista of the IPL
Fitness is key to Tanvi’s lifestyle. She regularly posts yoga and gym reels, setting goals for young fans. Her blend of fashion and sport makes her a lifestyle influencer beyond cricket.
9. Pioneer Among Female Sports Presenters in India
Tanvi Shah is part of the new wave of female cricket presenters in India who are not just glamorous but bring real sports experience, knowledge, and connect with both male and female audiences.
10. Why Fans Call Her the ‘Mystery Girl’ of Gujarat Titans
Despite her rising fame, many still search “Who is the beautiful GT anchor in IPL 2025?”. The intrigue, the story, and her talent combine to make Tanvi a viral IPL personality.
