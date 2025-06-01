Tanvi Shah: 10 Things To Know About Glamorous IPL Anchor Who Was Once India’s No.1 Tennis Star - In Pics

photoDetails

Tanvi Shah, a former tennis player turned sports anchor, is currently making headlines as the official anchor for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. A Junior Australian Open participant, Tanvi transitioned from tennis to broadcasting, previously anchoring the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Her engaging on-screen presence and glam look have captivated fans, especially during Gujarat Titans’ matches. Social media is abuzz with her photos and videos alongside Shubman Gill and the GT squad. With a growing fan base and a strong sports background, Tanvi Shah is emerging as one of the most talked-about female anchors of this IPL season, blending charm with cricketing credibility.