Tata, Reliance Or Mahindra – Which Brand Will Replace Dream11 On Team India’s Jersey?
With Dream11 exiting as Team India’s jersey sponsor due to the Online Gaming Bill 2025, the BCCI faces a high-stakes race to find the next big brand partner. The million-dollar question is: who will step up? Leading contenders include the Tata Group, already an IPL sponsor till 2028, Reliance Jio, with its deep sports and digital footprint, and Mahindra & Mahindra, bringing strong Make in India pride. FMCG giants like Pepsi and rising fintech platforms like Zerodha and Groww are also in the mix. The decision could reshape Asia Cup 2025 sponsorship and redefine Indian cricket’s marketing future.
1. Dream11’s Exit Opens a Rare Sponsorship Window
Dream11’s ₹358 crore deal, cut short by the ban on real-money gaming, leaves Team India’s jersey without a logo — a rare high-value opening in global sports sponsorship. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
2. Tata Group Leads as the Safest Bet
Having already secured IPL title sponsorship till 2028, Tata has the credibility, financial muscle, and legacy appeal to become India’s most trusted jersey sponsor. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
3. Reliance Jio Could Dominate Digital + Cricket
Reliance Jio, through JioCinema and Mumbai Indians, has redefined Indian sports viewership. A Team India jersey sponsorship would consolidate its brand dominance in both digital and cricket. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
4. Mahindra Brings ‘Make in India’ Pride
With SUVs like Scorpio and XUV700 and a strong rural and urban presence, Mahindra offers cultural resonance. Anand Mahindra’s cricket passion makes this potential deal more authentic than just corporate branding. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
5. FMCG Giants Like Pepsi Still in Play
Pepsi, with its historic connection to Indian cricket, could stage a comeback. FMCG brands gain unmatched recall with jersey logos during Asia Cup 2025 and ICC tournaments. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
6. Fintech Startups Eyeing High Visibility
Fast-growing platforms like Zerodha, Groww, and Angel One could bid. With massive digital reach, fintech firms may use cricket to drive trust and expand customer bases. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
7. Adani Group Expanding Sporting Footprint
Adani already owns franchises across sports, including cricket and kabaddi. Backing Team India’s jersey could align with its growing ambition in Indian and global sports ecosystems. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
8. Sponsorship Jinx Remains a Concern
From Sahara to Byju’s, past sponsors have faced financial and regulatory troubles. The “Team India sponsor jinx” makes the next partner’s stability a crucial factor. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
9. BCCI’s Restrictions Narrow Options
With betting, crypto, tobacco, and now real-money gaming banned, BCCI’s pool is shrinking. This increases the likelihood of traditional sectors like automobiles, FMCG, and conglomerates stepping in. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
10. Asia Cup 2025 Could See a Logo-Less Jersey
If BCCI fails to finalize a deal quickly, India may play the Asia Cup 2025 in UAE without a jersey sponsor, a rare occurrence in modern cricket. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
Trending Photos