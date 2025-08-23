Tata, Reliance Or Mahindra – Which Brand Will Replace Dream11 On Team India’s Jersey?

photoDetails

With Dream11 exiting as Team India’s jersey sponsor due to the Online Gaming Bill 2025, the BCCI faces a high-stakes race to find the next big brand partner. The million-dollar question is: who will step up? Leading contenders include the Tata Group, already an IPL sponsor till 2028, Reliance Jio, with its deep sports and digital footprint, and Mahindra & Mahindra, bringing strong Make in India pride. FMCG giants like Pepsi and rising fintech platforms like Zerodha and Groww are also in the mix. The decision could reshape Asia Cup 2025 sponsorship and redefine Indian cricket’s marketing future.