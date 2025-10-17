Team India Gears Up for Australia Tour 2025: Kohli, Rohit & Gill Shine in Perth Practice Ahead of 1st ODI
Team India has begun practice sessions ahead of their highly anticipated Australia tour 2025, featuring three ODIs and five T20Is. Star batsmen Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul were seen in nets at Perth, with Kohli returning to practice post-Champions Trophy 2025. Fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana warmed up to tackle Australia’s strong batting lineup. The ODI series kicks off on October 19 at Optus Stadium, followed by matches on October 23 and 25, while T20Is run from October 29 to November 8. India’s squads blend experience and youth, making this white-ball tour a thrilling contest for cricket fans worldwide.
1. Team India Begins Practice Sessions in Perth
Indian cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul, kicked off practice ahead of the first ODI at Optus Stadium, signaling serious preparation for the upcoming white-ball series.
2. Virat Kohli Returns to Nets Post-Champions Trophy
Kohli was seen middling the ball in practice for the first time since the Champions Trophy 2025 final, showcasing form and focus before the series against Australia.
3. Fast Bowlers Gear Up for Australian Conditions
Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana participated in warm-up sessions, emphasizing pace and accuracy, critical for tackling Australia’s aggressive batting line-up in Perth.
4. ODI Series Schedule Announced
The three-match ODI series starts on October 19, 2025, with subsequent matches on October 23 and October 25, offering fans back-to-back cricket action in Australia.
5. T20I Series to Follow ODIs
India’s five-match T20I series is slated from October 29 to November 8, promising thrilling encounters and testing India’s adaptability across formats.
6. Star Batsmen Join Squad in Delhi
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli linked up with the team in Delhi before boarding for Australia, along with Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and other key squad members.
7. Full ODI Squad for Australia Tour
India’s 15-member ODI squad features Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, among others, blending experience with youth.
8. T20I Squad Mixes Experience and Young Talent
The T20I squad includes Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and rising stars like Rinku Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy, balancing firepower and versatility.
9. Perth’s Optus Stadium to Host 1st ODI
The first ODI in Perth marks a homecoming for stalwarts like Kohli and Rohit on the international stage post-Champions Trophy, creating anticipation among fans and media alike.
10. India’s White-Ball Tour of Australia Promises Thrills
With three ODIs and five T20Is, India’s Australian tour combines elite batting, pace attacks, and strategic line-ups, making it a must-watch series for global cricket enthusiasts.
