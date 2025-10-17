Team India Gears Up for Australia Tour 2025: Kohli, Rohit & Gill Shine in Perth Practice Ahead of 1st ODI

photoDetails

Team India has begun practice sessions ahead of their highly anticipated Australia tour 2025, featuring three ODIs and five T20Is. Star batsmen Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul were seen in nets at Perth, with Kohli returning to practice post-Champions Trophy 2025. Fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana warmed up to tackle Australia’s strong batting lineup. The ODI series kicks off on October 19 at Optus Stadium, followed by matches on October 23 and 25, while T20Is run from October 29 to November 8. India’s squads blend experience and youth, making this white-ball tour a thrilling contest for cricket fans worldwide.