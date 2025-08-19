Team India Probable Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Who Will Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir & Suryakumar Yadav Back?

photoDetails

english

2948168

India squad for Asia Cup 2025 is set to spark major debates as Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir finalize selections for the UAE tournament starting September 9. Shreyas Iyer’s comeback, powered by a stellar IPL 2025, could reshape the middle order, while Jitesh Sharma may replace Dhruv Jurel as backup wicketkeeper. Questions remain over Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness, with Prasidh Krishna pushing for inclusion. Abhishek Sharma is confirmed as opener, but Sanju Samson’s form keeps the Gill-Jaiswal debate alive. With the 2026 T20 World Cup in India ahead, selectors aim to lock a strong core through this Asia Cup campaign.