Team India Probable Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Who Will Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir & Suryakumar Yadav Back?
India squad for Asia Cup 2025 is set to spark major debates as Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir finalize selections for the UAE tournament starting September 9. Shreyas Iyer’s comeback, powered by a stellar IPL 2025, could reshape the middle order, while Jitesh Sharma may replace Dhruv Jurel as backup wicketkeeper. Questions remain over Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness, with Prasidh Krishna pushing for inclusion. Abhishek Sharma is confirmed as opener, but Sanju Samson’s form keeps the Gill-Jaiswal debate alive. With the 2026 T20 World Cup in India ahead, selectors aim to lock a strong core through this Asia Cup campaign.
1. Shreyas Iyer’s Recall Strengthens India’s Middle Order
After a stunning IPL 2025 for Punjab Kings, Shreyas Iyer is likely to return as a reliable No. 3, offering spin-hitting ability crucial for UAE’s slow pitches.
2. Jitesh Sharma Set to Replace Dhruv Jurel as Backup Keeper
Fresh off RCB’s maiden IPL title, Jitesh Sharma is tipped to replace Dhruv Jurel, adding finishing power in the lower-middle order alongside Sanju Samson.
3. Jasprit Bumrah’s Return Hinges on Fitness Clearance
With Mohammed Shami ruled out, selectors face a big call—bring back Jasprit Bumrah or back in-form Prasidh Krishna, IPL 2025’s Purple Cap winner.
4. Abhishek Sharma Locked as Opener After Explosive T20I Run
Abhishek Sharma’s 279 runs vs England, including a 54-ball 135, cement his place as India’s first-choice opener heading into the Asia Cup.
5. Sanju Samson’s Form Under the Scanner Despite Past Heroics
While Sanju Samson has produced centuries against South Africa and Bangladesh, recent struggles against pace could open doors for Shubman Gill or Yashasvi Jaiswal.
6. Tilak Varma vs Shreyas Iyer: The No. 3 Dilemma
Tilak Varma’s consistency meets Iyer’s IPL fireworks, making the No. 3 slot one of India’s most hotly debated selection battles before Asia Cup 2025.
7. Varun Chakravarthy Challenges Kuldeep Yadav for Spinner’s Role
Varun Chakravarthy’s 14 wickets in 5 games vs England reignited debate over India’s spin attack balance alongside Kuldeep Yadav in UAE conditions.
8. Third Seamer’s Spot Up for Grabs Between Prasidh & Harshit
With Arshdeep Singh and Bumrah automatic picks, the third pacer’s role is a toss-up between Prasidh Krishna and rising star Harshit Rana.
9. Rinku Singh Faces Stiff Competition in Finisher’s Role
Despite his fan-favorite status, Rinku Singh could miss out if selectors prioritize multi-dimensional all-rounders like Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, or Washington Sundar.
10. Selection Strategy Focused on 2026 T20 World Cup in India
Beyond the Asia Cup, Ajit Agarkar and Gambhir are shaping a core squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup, making every selection call part of a bigger blueprint.
