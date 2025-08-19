Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2948201https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/team-india-probable-squad-for-asia-cup-2025-who-will-ajit-agarkar-gautam-gambhir-suryakumar-yadav-back-2948201
NewsPhotosTeam India Probable Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Who Will Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir & Suryakumar Yadav Back?
photoDetails

Team India Probable Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Who Will Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir & Suryakumar Yadav Back?

India squad for Asia Cup 2025 is set to spark major debates as Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir finalize selections for the UAE tournament starting September 9. Shreyas Iyer’s comeback, powered by a stellar IPL 2025, could reshape the middle order, while Jitesh Sharma may replace Dhruv Jurel as backup wicketkeeper. Questions remain over Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness, with Prasidh Krishna pushing for inclusion. Abhishek Sharma is confirmed as opener, but Sanju Samson’s form keeps the Gill-Jaiswal debate alive. With the 2026 T20 World Cup in India ahead, selectors aim to lock a strong core through this Asia Cup campaign.

Updated:Aug 19, 2025, 09:46 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Shreyas Iyer’s Recall Strengthens India’s Middle Order

1/11
1. Shreyas Iyer’s Recall Strengthens India’s Middle Order

After a stunning IPL 2025 for Punjab Kings, Shreyas Iyer is likely to return as a reliable No. 3, offering spin-hitting ability crucial for UAE’s slow pitches.

Follow Us

2. Jitesh Sharma Set to Replace Dhruv Jurel as Backup Keeper

2/11
2. Jitesh Sharma Set to Replace Dhruv Jurel as Backup Keeper

Fresh off RCB’s maiden IPL title, Jitesh Sharma is tipped to replace Dhruv Jurel, adding finishing power in the lower-middle order alongside Sanju Samson.

Follow Us

3. Jasprit Bumrah’s Return Hinges on Fitness Clearance

3/11
3. Jasprit Bumrah’s Return Hinges on Fitness Clearance

With Mohammed Shami ruled out, selectors face a big call—bring back Jasprit Bumrah or back in-form Prasidh Krishna, IPL 2025’s Purple Cap winner.

Follow Us

4. Abhishek Sharma Locked as Opener After Explosive T20I Run

4/11
4. Abhishek Sharma Locked as Opener After Explosive T20I Run

Abhishek Sharma’s 279 runs vs England, including a 54-ball 135, cement his place as India’s first-choice opener heading into the Asia Cup.

Follow Us

5. Sanju Samson’s Form Under the Scanner Despite Past Heroics

5/11
5. Sanju Samson’s Form Under the Scanner Despite Past Heroics

While Sanju Samson has produced centuries against South Africa and Bangladesh, recent struggles against pace could open doors for Shubman Gill or Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Follow Us

6. Tilak Varma vs Shreyas Iyer: The No. 3 Dilemma

6/11
6. Tilak Varma vs Shreyas Iyer: The No. 3 Dilemma

Tilak Varma’s consistency meets Iyer’s IPL fireworks, making the No. 3 slot one of India’s most hotly debated selection battles before Asia Cup 2025.

Follow Us

7. Varun Chakravarthy Challenges Kuldeep Yadav for Spinner’s Role

7/11
7. Varun Chakravarthy Challenges Kuldeep Yadav for Spinner’s Role

Varun Chakravarthy’s 14 wickets in 5 games vs England reignited debate over India’s spin attack balance alongside Kuldeep Yadav in UAE conditions.

Follow Us

8. Third Seamer’s Spot Up for Grabs Between Prasidh & Harshit

8/11
8. Third Seamer’s Spot Up for Grabs Between Prasidh & Harshit

With Arshdeep Singh and Bumrah automatic picks, the third pacer’s role is a toss-up between Prasidh Krishna and rising star Harshit Rana.

Follow Us

9. Rinku Singh Faces Stiff Competition in Finisher’s Role

9/11
9. Rinku Singh Faces Stiff Competition in Finisher’s Role

Despite his fan-favorite status, Rinku Singh could miss out if selectors prioritize multi-dimensional all-rounders like Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, or Washington Sundar.

Follow Us

10. Selection Strategy Focused on 2026 T20 World Cup in India

10/11
10. Selection Strategy Focused on 2026 T20 World Cup in India

Beyond the Asia Cup, Ajit Agarkar and Gambhir are shaping a core squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup, making every selection call part of a bigger blueprint.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Asia Cup 2025India squad Asia Cup 2025Team India probable squad Asia Cup 2025Shreyas Iyer Asia Cup 2025 comebackJitesh Sharma India T20I squadJasprit Bumrah fitness update Asia CupPrasidh Krishna Asia Cup 2025 selectionShubman Gill not in T20I plansYashasvi Jaiswal excluded from Asia Cup squadSanju Samson Asia Cup 2025 chancesAbhishek Sharma confirmed opener IndiaTilak Varma vs Shreyas Iyer for No.3Varun Chakravarthy vs Kuldeep Yadav spinnersIndia T20 World Cup 2026 preparationAjit Agarkar selection meeting Asia CupGautam Gambhir India head coach squad impactIndia middle order Asia Cup 2025 optionsShivam Dube vs Rinku Singh selection battleRiyan Parag Asia Cup 2025 comebackWashington Sundar T20I selection newsHardik Pandya India T20I vice-captain roleAsia Cup 2025 UAE conditions India strategyIndia playing XI prediction Asia Cup 2025IPL 2025 form players in India squadRoyal Challengers Bengaluru Jitesh Sharma performancePunjab Kings Shreyas Iyer IPL statsIND
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Indian Railways
Meet India’s Only Nawab With Private Railway Station Worth Rs 113 Cr; Used To Take Trains Inside His Palace
camera icon7
title
Indian Army
Meet Indian Army's Most Dangerous Regiment: Heroes Of World Wars, Home To India's First Field Marshal; Has Platoons In THIS Country As Well
camera icon10
title
Asia Cup 2025
5 IPL 2025 Performers From RCB, PBKS, GT, DC Whom India Can't Ignore For Asia Cup 2025: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul And...
camera icon9
title
Festivals Around The World Honoring Animals: Celebration Of Dogs, Monkeys, And More
camera icon7
title
Home Loan Relief Alert! SBI, HDFC, PNB & Others Slash Interest Rates — EMIs Set To Drop Big In August 2025
NEWS ON ONE CLICK