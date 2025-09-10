Team India Probable XI vs UAE in Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill to Open, Jitesh Sharma in, Sanju Samson Out
India begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against UAE in Dubai with a star-studded playing XI featuring Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah. Vice-captain Gill returns as opener alongside Abhishek Sharma, while Tilak Varma and captain SKY strengthen the middle order. Axar Patel and Hardik add all-round depth, with Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma boosting the lower order. Kuldeep Yadav’s spin, Arshdeep Singh’s death bowling, and Bumrah’s pace lead the attack. With Sanju Samson dropped, India’s balanced lineup looks ready to dominate. Fans eagerly await the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash on September 14.
1. Shubman Gill – Vice-Captain and Powerplay Anchor
Gill returns as vice-captain and is set to open, bringing stability and leadership. His ability to shift gears after settling makes him India’s most reliable top-order batter. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
2. Abhishek Sharma – India’s Left-Handed X-Factor
Currently the top-ranked ICC T20I batter, Abhishek adds flair as Gill’s partner. His left-handed stroke play and part-time spin provide balance at the top. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
3. Tilak Varma – Solid No. 3 Option
Tilak has made the No. 3 spot his own, with clutch knocks and smart pacing. Despite a modest IPL 2025, his temperament in big games makes him indispensable. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
4. Suryakumar Yadav – Captain and Middle-Order Engine
As skipper and premier T20 batter, SKY is the glue of the middle order. His 360-degree stroke play and fearless leadership will dictate India’s batting rhythm. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
5. Axar Patel – All-Round Stability
Axar’s dual role as a finisher and spin-bowling all-rounder makes him vital. With 71 T20I wickets and handy batting runs, he strengthens India’s balance. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
6. Hardik Pandya – Finisher and Pace All-Rounder
Hardik’s explosive finishing and pace bowling make him India’s ultimate impact player. His experience in crunch situations ensures India have a dependable match-winner. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
7. Rinku Singh – Explosive Lower-Order Hitter
Rinku offers death-overs hitting power, ensuring India finish strong. His IPL finishing prowess makes him a dangerous weapon in the Asia Cup. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
8. Jitesh Sharma – First-Choice Wicketkeeper
Replacing Sanju Samson, Jitesh’s strike rate of 176.35 in IPL 2025 highlights his value as a finisher. His wicketkeeping adds extra flexibility in the XI. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
9. Kuldeep Yadav – India’s Spin X-Factor
Kuldeep’s wrist-spin magic on UAE pitches makes him India’s trump card. After a break, he’ll aim to deliver match-winning spells in Asia Cup 2025. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
10. Arshdeep Singh – Death Overs Specialist
India’s leading T20I wicket-taker, Arshdeep thrives in the powerplay and death overs. His left-arm angle and calmness under pressure are vital for India. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
11. Jasprit Bumrah – Leader of the Attack
India’s pace spearhead and arguably the best T20 bowler in the world, Bumrah’s yorkers and variations will spearhead India’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
