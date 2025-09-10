Team India Probable XI vs UAE in Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill to Open, Jitesh Sharma in, Sanju Samson Out

photoDetails

India begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against UAE in Dubai with a star-studded playing XI featuring Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah. Vice-captain Gill returns as opener alongside Abhishek Sharma, while Tilak Varma and captain SKY strengthen the middle order. Axar Patel and Hardik add all-round depth, with Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma boosting the lower order. Kuldeep Yadav’s spin, Arshdeep Singh’s death bowling, and Bumrah’s pace lead the attack. With Sanju Samson dropped, India’s balanced lineup looks ready to dominate. Fans eagerly await the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash on September 14.