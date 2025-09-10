Advertisement
NewsPhotosTeam India Probable XI vs UAE in Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill to Open, Jitesh Sharma in, Sanju Samson Out
Team India Probable XI vs UAE in Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill to Open, Jitesh Sharma in, Sanju Samson Out

India begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against UAE in Dubai with a star-studded playing XI featuring Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah. Vice-captain Gill returns as opener alongside Abhishek Sharma, while Tilak Varma and captain SKY strengthen the middle order. Axar Patel and Hardik add all-round depth, with Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma boosting the lower order. Kuldeep Yadav’s spin, Arshdeep Singh’s death bowling, and Bumrah’s pace lead the attack. With Sanju Samson dropped, India’s balanced lineup looks ready to dominate. Fans eagerly await the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash on September 14.

Updated:Sep 10, 2025, 10:45 AM IST
1. Shubman Gill – Vice-Captain and Powerplay Anchor

1/12
1. Shubman Gill – Vice-Captain and Powerplay Anchor

Gill returns as vice-captain and is set to open, bringing stability and leadership. His ability to shift gears after settling makes him India’s most reliable top-order batter. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

2. Abhishek Sharma – India’s Left-Handed X-Factor

2/12
2. Abhishek Sharma – India’s Left-Handed X-Factor

Currently the top-ranked ICC T20I batter, Abhishek adds flair as Gill’s partner. His left-handed stroke play and part-time spin provide balance at the top. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

3. Tilak Varma – Solid No. 3 Option

3/12
3. Tilak Varma – Solid No. 3 Option

Tilak has made the No. 3 spot his own, with clutch knocks and smart pacing. Despite a modest IPL 2025, his temperament in big games makes him indispensable. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

4. Suryakumar Yadav – Captain and Middle-Order Engine

4/12
4. Suryakumar Yadav – Captain and Middle-Order Engine

As skipper and premier T20 batter, SKY is the glue of the middle order. His 360-degree stroke play and fearless leadership will dictate India’s batting rhythm. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

5. Axar Patel – All-Round Stability

5/12
5. Axar Patel – All-Round Stability

Axar’s dual role as a finisher and spin-bowling all-rounder makes him vital. With 71 T20I wickets and handy batting runs, he strengthens India’s balance. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

6. Hardik Pandya – Finisher and Pace All-Rounder

6/12
6. Hardik Pandya – Finisher and Pace All-Rounder

Hardik’s explosive finishing and pace bowling make him India’s ultimate impact player. His experience in crunch situations ensures India have a dependable match-winner. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

7. Rinku Singh – Explosive Lower-Order Hitter

7/12
7. Rinku Singh – Explosive Lower-Order Hitter

Rinku offers death-overs hitting power, ensuring India finish strong. His IPL finishing prowess makes him a dangerous weapon in the Asia Cup. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

8. Jitesh Sharma – First-Choice Wicketkeeper

8/12
8. Jitesh Sharma – First-Choice Wicketkeeper

Replacing Sanju Samson, Jitesh’s strike rate of 176.35 in IPL 2025 highlights his value as a finisher. His wicketkeeping adds extra flexibility in the XI. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

9. Kuldeep Yadav – India’s Spin X-Factor

9/12
9. Kuldeep Yadav – India’s Spin X-Factor

Kuldeep’s wrist-spin magic on UAE pitches makes him India’s trump card. After a break, he’ll aim to deliver match-winning spells in Asia Cup 2025. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

10. Arshdeep Singh – Death Overs Specialist

10/12
10. Arshdeep Singh – Death Overs Specialist

India’s leading T20I wicket-taker, Arshdeep thrives in the powerplay and death overs. His left-arm angle and calmness under pressure are vital for India. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

11. Jasprit Bumrah – Leader of the Attack

11/12
11. Jasprit Bumrah – Leader of the Attack

India’s pace spearhead and arguably the best T20 bowler in the world, Bumrah’s yorkers and variations will spearhead India’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

12/12
