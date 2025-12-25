Team India’s Alternate T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: Shubman Gill To Open With Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer To Captain; KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, And Jitesh Sharma Finds Place - In Pics
India’s alternate squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 highlights the extraordinary depth of Indian cricket. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the team features explosive openers like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, a reliable middle order, elite wicketkeeping options, versatile all-rounders, and a world-class bowling attack. With proven pacers such as Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami alongside spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi, this squad is strong enough to qualify for the playoffs. The listicle proves why India remain the most dominant force in world cricket today.
1. India’s Bench Strength Is World Cricket’s Gold Standard
This alternate T20 World Cup 2026 squad shows India’s unmatched depth, where even non-first-choice players form a balanced unit capable of beating top international sides consistently.
2. Yashasvi Jaiswal Is Already a T20 Superstar
With a strike rate above 160 and match-winning centuries, Yashasvi Jaiswal walks into any T20 World Cup squad as a powerplay destroyer built for modern white-ball cricket.
3. Shubman Gill Adds Class Without Leadership Pressure
Gill’s role as opener without captaincy responsibility allows him to focus purely on batting, giving India technical stability at the top while he continues to grow in T20 internationals.
4. Ruturaj Gaikwad Is the Perfect Insurance Policy
As a backup opener, Ruturaj Gaikwad offers calmness, consistency, and proven T20I numbers, making India secure even in case of injuries or form dips at the top.
5. Shreyas Iyer Brings Calm Leadership to the Middle Order
Shreyas Iyer captaining this alternate squad adds composure, tactical clarity, and reliability against spin, qualities vital for navigating pressure situations in ICC tournaments.
6. India’s Wicketkeeping Depth Is Almost Unfair
KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Jitesh Sharma give India multiple wicketkeeping combinations, covering experience, explosiveness, and finishing power without weakening the batting lineup.
7. All-Rounders Provide Tactical Flexibility
Nitish Kumar Reddy, Krunal Pandya, and Riyan Parag offer bowling options and batting depth, allowing India to adapt to conditions, opposition matchups, and pitch behavior seamlessly.
8. The Pace Attack Rivals First-Choice Squads
A pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar brings swing, pace, death-over control, and big-match temperament rarely seen in alternate squads worldwide.
9. Spin Options Are Built for T20 Impact
Yuzvendra Chahal’s wicket-taking ability and Ravi Bishnoi’s pace through the air make this spin duo ideal for controlling middle overs and breaking partnerships in T20 World Cups.
10. This Team Still Qualifies for the Playoffs
With balance, experience, and multiple match-winners, this alternate Team India would realistically challenge for semifinals, reinforcing India’s dominance in world cricket across formats.
11. Full Squad
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer (c), KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Krunal Pandya, Riyan Parag, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi
12. Probable Playing XI
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (c), KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant, Riyan Parag, Krunal Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal
