Team India’s Full 2025 Cricket Schedule After Asia Cup 2025 Win – In Pics

India’s thrilling victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, powered by Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 and Shivam Dube’s 33-run cameo, secured their record ninth Asia Cup title. Kuldeep Yadav’s four wickets, alongside Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy, triggered a dramatic Pakistan collapse. Following this triumph, Team India’s packed 2025 schedule includes a two-Test series against West Indies (Ahmedabad and Delhi), a white-ball tour of Australia with three ODIs and five T20Is featuring Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and a comprehensive home series versus South Africa, comprising two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. Fans can expect continuous high-voltage cricket until December 2025.