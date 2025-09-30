Team India’s Full 2025 Cricket Schedule After Asia Cup 2025 Win – In Pics
India’s thrilling victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, powered by Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 and Shivam Dube’s 33-run cameo, secured their record ninth Asia Cup title. Kuldeep Yadav’s four wickets, alongside Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy, triggered a dramatic Pakistan collapse. Following this triumph, Team India’s packed 2025 schedule includes a two-Test series against West Indies (Ahmedabad and Delhi), a white-ball tour of Australia with three ODIs and five T20Is featuring Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and a comprehensive home series versus South Africa, comprising two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. Fans can expect continuous high-voltage cricket until December 2025.
1. India Clinches Ninth Asia Cup Title
Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 and Shivam Dube’s crucial 33-run knock powered India to a five-wicket victory over Pakistan, marking their record ninth Asia Cup win. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
2. Kuldeep Yadav Leads Game-Changing Bowling
Kuldeep Yadav’s four wickets, supported by Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy, triggered Pakistan’s collapse, showcasing India’s spin dominance in high-pressure matches.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
3. No Rest: India’s Busy October Schedule
Post-Asia Cup, India faces a two-Test series against West Indies from October 2–14, crucial for the ICC World Test Championship standings. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
4. India vs West Indies: Test Series Venues
The first Test will be at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, followed by the second at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, both starting at 9:30 AM IST.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
5. White-Ball Tour of Australia
India heads Down Under for three ODIs and five T20Is from October 19 to November 8, featuring senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli making their ODI return. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
6. Key ODI Fixtures in Australia
October 19: Perth Stadium, October 23: Adelaide Oval, October 25: Sydney Cricket Ground — all crucial for India’s bilateral ODI rankings.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
7. Exciting T20I Battles Ahead
Australia T20Is run from October 29 to November 8 across Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast, and Brisbane, promising intense action for cricket fans worldwide.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
8. India vs South Africa Home Series
India ends 2025 with a comprehensive home series against South Africa, featuring two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is from November 14 to December 19.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
9. South Africa Series Test Venues
Eden Gardens, Kolkata (Nov 14–18) and Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (Nov 22–26) will host the two crucial Tests, highlighting India’s home dominance in 2025.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
10. White-Ball Clashes Against South Africa
The three ODIs and five T20Is span Ranchi, Raipur, Visakhapatnam, Cuttack, New Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad, ensuring cricket fever across India before year-end. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
