Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2966335https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/team-india-s-full-2025-cricket-schedule-after-asia-cup-2025-win-in-pics-2966335
NewsPhotosTeam India’s Full 2025 Cricket Schedule After Asia Cup 2025 Win – In Pics
photoDetails

Team India’s Full 2025 Cricket Schedule After Asia Cup 2025 Win – In Pics

India’s thrilling victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, powered by Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 and Shivam Dube’s 33-run cameo, secured their record ninth Asia Cup title. Kuldeep Yadav’s four wickets, alongside Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy, triggered a dramatic Pakistan collapse. Following this triumph, Team India’s packed 2025 schedule includes a two-Test series against West Indies (Ahmedabad and Delhi), a white-ball tour of Australia with three ODIs and five T20Is featuring Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and a comprehensive home series versus South Africa, comprising two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. Fans can expect continuous high-voltage cricket until December 2025.

Updated:Sep 30, 2025, 07:53 AM IST
Follow Us

1. India Clinches Ninth Asia Cup Title

1/10
1. India Clinches Ninth Asia Cup Title

Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 and Shivam Dube’s crucial 33-run knock powered India to a five-wicket victory over Pakistan, marking their record ninth Asia Cup win. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

2. Kuldeep Yadav Leads Game-Changing Bowling

2/10
2. Kuldeep Yadav Leads Game-Changing Bowling

Kuldeep Yadav’s four wickets, supported by Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy, triggered Pakistan’s collapse, showcasing India’s spin dominance in high-pressure matches.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

3. No Rest: India’s Busy October Schedule

3/10
3. No Rest: India’s Busy October Schedule

Post-Asia Cup, India faces a two-Test series against West Indies from October 2–14, crucial for the ICC World Test Championship standings. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

4. India vs West Indies: Test Series Venues

4/10
4. India vs West Indies: Test Series Venues

The first Test will be at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, followed by the second at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, both starting at 9:30 AM IST.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

5. White-Ball Tour of Australia

5/10
5. White-Ball Tour of Australia

India heads Down Under for three ODIs and five T20Is from October 19 to November 8, featuring senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli making their ODI return. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

6. Key ODI Fixtures in Australia

6/10
6. Key ODI Fixtures in Australia

October 19: Perth Stadium, October 23: Adelaide Oval, October 25: Sydney Cricket Ground — all crucial for India’s bilateral ODI rankings.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

7. Exciting T20I Battles Ahead

7/10
7. Exciting T20I Battles Ahead

Australia T20Is run from October 29 to November 8 across Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast, and Brisbane, promising intense action for cricket fans worldwide.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

8. India vs South Africa Home Series

8/10
8. India vs South Africa Home Series

India ends 2025 with a comprehensive home series against South Africa, featuring two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is from November 14 to December 19.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

9. South Africa Series Test Venues

9/10
9. South Africa Series Test Venues

Eden Gardens, Kolkata (Nov 14–18) and Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (Nov 22–26) will host the two crucial Tests, highlighting India’s home dominance in 2025.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

10. White-Ball Clashes Against South Africa

10/10
10. White-Ball Clashes Against South Africa

The three ODIs and five T20Is span Ranchi, Raipur, Visakhapatnam, Cuttack, New Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad, ensuring cricket fever across India before year-end. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us
Team India schedule 2025India cricket fixtures after Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup 2025 winnerIndia vs Pakistan final 2025Tilak Varma performance Asia CupShivam Dube Asia Cup 2025Kuldeep Yadav four wicketsIndia vs West Indies Test series 2025Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad matchArun Jaitley Stadium Delhi TestIndia in Australia 2025 ODI scheduleIndia vs Australia T20I 2025Rohit Sharma ODI returnVirat Kohli ODI comebackIndia vs South Africa home series 2025Eden Gardens Kolkata TestBarsapara Stadium Guwahati TestIndia vs South Africa ODIs 2025India vs South Africa T20Is 2025Asia Cup 2025 highlightsIndia cricket news 2025ICC World Test Championship India fixturesDubai Asia Cup 2025 finalHigh-voltage cricket India PakistanIndia cricket team 2025 calendarIndia white-ball tour AustraliaIndia Test cricket schedule 2025India cricket upcoming matchesAsia Cup 2025 final scoreIndia cricket players to watchIndia cricket series results 2025.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Ind Vs WI
India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st Test Against West Indies: KL Rahul-Yashasvi Jaiswal To Open, Jasprit Bumrah Set For Comeback, Shubman Gill To Bat At...
camera icon13
title
World Heart Day 2025
World Heart Day 2025: 10 Powerful Exercises To Boost Heart Health And Supercharge Blood Circulation
camera icon9
title
Navratri 2025 Kanya Pujan
Navratri 2025 Kanya Pujan: 7 Best Gift Ideas To Delight Little Girls And Make Kanjak Puja More Special
camera icon6
title
World’s Tallest Bridge Now Open For Public: 625 Meters High, Cuts Travel Time From 2 Hours To 2 Minutes; Not In India Or US But In...
camera icon11
title
Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Controversy
Where Is Asia Cup 2025 Trophy? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Sparks Controversy After India-Pakistan Final