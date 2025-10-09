Team India’s Intense Practice Session Ahead Of India vs West Indies - In Pics

photoDetails

India’s cricket team ramped up preparations ahead of the 2nd Test vs West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, focusing on sharp fielding drills and net sessions. After dropping 12 catches in the Asia Cup, emphasis was on improving catching, throwing, and run-out responses, with players like Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, and Jasprit Bumrah leading the practice. Ravindra Jadeja impressed with his unbeaten 104 and four wickets in the first Test, while Washington Sundar maintained economical bowling. No changes in India’s playing XI were announced. Assistant coach Ryan Doeschate highlighted grooming seam-bowling all-rounders like Nitish Reddy for future tours. BCCI images showcased India’s commitment to precision and match readiness.