Team India’s Intense Practice Session Ahead Of India vs West Indies - In Pics
India’s cricket team ramped up preparations ahead of the 2nd Test vs West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, focusing on sharp fielding drills and net sessions. After dropping 12 catches in the Asia Cup, emphasis was on improving catching, throwing, and run-out responses, with players like Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, and Jasprit Bumrah leading the practice. Ravindra Jadeja impressed with his unbeaten 104 and four wickets in the first Test, while Washington Sundar maintained economical bowling. No changes in India’s playing XI were announced. Assistant coach Ryan Doeschate highlighted grooming seam-bowling all-rounders like Nitish Reddy for future tours. BCCI images showcased India’s commitment to precision and match readiness.
1. Intense Fielding Drills Post-Asia Cup
After dropping 12 catches in the Asia Cup, India’s fielding session emphasized catching and throwing accuracy, highlighting the team’s commitment to minimizing errors in crucial matches.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
2. No Change in Playing XI for 2nd Test
Assistant coach Ryan Doeschate confirmed that India’s playing combination remains unchanged, signaling trust in the squad and strategic continuity for the second Test against West Indies.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
3. Focus on Seam-Bowling All-Rounder Development
Ryan revealed the medium-term goal of grooming a seam-bowling all-rounder, crucial for away tours, ensuring India has versatile options in both bowling and batting departments.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
4. Nitish Reddy Eyes Key Role
Nitish Reddy, touted as India’s next seam all-rounder, impressed with a flying catch in the first Test, and is expected to get more bowling opportunities in the 2nd Test.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
5. Sai Sudharsan Sharp in Slip Catches
Images from the practice session highlighted Sai Sudharsan’s slip catching drills, showcasing the emphasis on improving reflexes and minimizing missed opportunities in the field.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
6. Dhruv Jurel & Jasprit Bumrah Perfect Throws
Throwing practice by Dhruv Jurel and Jasprit Bumrah focused on run-out scenarios, emphasizing sharpness and agility to support India’s high fielding standards.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
7. Spin All-Rounders Batting in Nets
Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar batted in nets, highlighting their versatility and readiness to adapt from the sixth to eighth batting position depending on match situations.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
8. Jadeja’s Form Continues to Impress
Jadeja, unbeaten 104 in the 1st Test, also took four wickets in the second innings, demonstrating his match-winning capability with both bat and ball.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
9. Sundar’s Consistent Bowling Performance
Washington Sundar maintained an economical bowling record with one wicket each innings, showcasing control and consistency even if his batting contribution was limited.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
10. BCCI’s Images Highlight Team Focus
The BCCI’s released practice photos captured the Men in Blue honing their skills meticulously, reinforcing fans’ excitement and confidence in India’s preparation for the 2nd Test.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
