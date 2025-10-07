Advertisement
Team India’s Likely Playing XI For 2nd Test vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah Set To Be Rested, Who Will Get A Chance?

India gears up for the second Test against West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, starting October 10, after a dominant innings and 140-run win in the first Test. Shubman Gill leads the side, with potential changes in the playing XI as Jasprit Bumrah may be rested and Prasidh Krishna could make his Test debut. Axar Patel is likely to replace Nitish Reddy on the spin-friendly Delhi pitch, while key performers KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja remain central to India’s strategy. The lineup aims to strengthen India’s World Test Championship (WTC) standing ahead of crucial home matches.

Updated:Oct 07, 2025, 11:21 AM IST
1. India Looks To Maintain Momentum After First Test Win

1/12
1. India Looks To Maintain Momentum After First Test Win

India’s innings and 140-run victory in the first Test boosts confidence ahead of the second match. Strong performances by KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja highlighted India’s depth in batting and all-round capabilities.

2. Shubman Gill Continues as Captain

2/12
2. Shubman Gill Continues as Captain

Gill leads India in the second Test, emphasizing strategic consistency. His captaincy focuses on consolidating India’s position in the World Test Championship (WTC) table and leveraging home advantage.

3. Jasprit Bumrah Likely to Be Rested

3/12
3. Jasprit Bumrah Likely to Be Rested

Bumrah may sit out the second Test despite taking three wickets in the first innings. Resting him prepares the pacer for the demanding WTC schedule and upcoming home Tests against Australia.

4. Prasidh Krishna Could Make His Test Debut

4/12
4. Prasidh Krishna Could Make His Test Debut

With Bumrah rested, Prasidh Krishna is expected to get a chance. This provides the young pacer valuable match practice ahead of India’s Australia ODI series and long-term bowling plans.

5. Axar Patel Favored for Spin-Friendly Delhi Pitch

5/12
5. Axar Patel Favored for Spin-Friendly Delhi Pitch

Delhi’s surface favors spinners, prompting India to likely include Axar Patel in place of Nitish Reddy. This adds balance to the XI with an all-rounder capable of both bowling and batting contributions.

6. Sai Sudharsan Retains His Spot

6/12
6. Sai Sudharsan Retains His Spot

Despite a modest first Test outing, Sudharsan is expected to continue in the XI. India prefers stability in the middle order, ensuring a consistent batting lineup while giving players time to adapt.

7. Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens with KL Rahul

7/12
7. Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens with KL Rahul

Opening combination of Jaiswal and Rahul remains unchanged, offering India a solid start. Their synergy is crucial for setting a strong platform against West Indies’ bowling attack.

8. Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill Form Middle-Order Backbone

8/12
8. Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill Form Middle-Order Backbone

Jurel and Gill anchor the innings, with first Test centuries underlining their reliability. Their consistency strengthens India’s middle-order strategy for home and away matches in the WTC cycle.

9. Ravindra Jadeja & Washington Sundar Strengthen All-Round Options

9/12
9. Ravindra Jadeja & Washington Sundar Strengthen All-Round Options

Jadeja and Sundar provide India flexibility with both bat and ball. Inclusion ensures India can exploit spin-friendly conditions and maintain control in the field throughout the Test.

10. Kuldeep Yadav & Mohammed Siraj Lead Bowling Attack

10/12
10. Kuldeep Yadav & Mohammed Siraj Lead Bowling Attack

Kuldeep’s left-arm spin combined with Siraj’s pace creates a balanced attack. This mix is tailored to exploit West Indies’ weaknesses, increasing India’s chances for another dominant win.

 

11. India Eyes Strong WTC Position Ahead of Home Season

11/12
11. India Eyes Strong WTC Position Ahead of Home Season

Second Test performance is key for India’s WTC ranking. With two Tests against South Africa and five against Australia at home, maintaining a winning XI sets up India for a potential WTC final berth.

12/12
