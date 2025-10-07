Team India’s Likely Playing XI For 2nd Test vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah Set To Be Rested, Who Will Get A Chance?

photoDetails

english

2968947

India gears up for the second Test against West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, starting October 10, after a dominant innings and 140-run win in the first Test. Shubman Gill leads the side, with potential changes in the playing XI as Jasprit Bumrah may be rested and Prasidh Krishna could make his Test debut. Axar Patel is likely to replace Nitish Reddy on the spin-friendly Delhi pitch, while key performers KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja remain central to India’s strategy. The lineup aims to strengthen India’s World Test Championship (WTC) standing ahead of crucial home matches.