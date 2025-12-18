Team India’s Playing XI For IND vs SA 5th T20I: Shubman Gill Or Sanju Samson; Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav Need To Take 'BOLD CALL'

photoDetails

With just six games left before the T20 World Cup 2026, Team India’s Playing XI against South Africa highlights bold calls and lingering concerns. Sanju Samson’s rise, Shubman Gill’s uncertain future, and Suryakumar Yadav’s dip in form dominate discussions. Abhishek Sharma finally gets clarity at the top, while Hardik Pandya and India’s spin-heavy bowling attack remain key pillars. This listicle breaks down selection logic, player form, and tactical shifts shaping India’s T20I roadmap, offering a clear picture of where the team stands and what must change before the global tournament.