Team India's Playing XI For IND vs SA 5th T20I: Shubman Gill Or Sanju Samson; Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav Need To Take 'BOLD CALL'
Team India's Playing XI For IND vs SA 5th T20I: Shubman Gill Or Sanju Samson; Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav Need To Take 'BOLD CALL'

With just six games left before the T20 World Cup 2026, Team India’s Playing XI against South Africa highlights bold calls and lingering concerns. Sanju Samson’s rise, Shubman Gill’s uncertain future, and Suryakumar Yadav’s dip in form dominate discussions. Abhishek Sharma finally gets clarity at the top, while Hardik Pandya and India’s spin-heavy bowling attack remain key pillars. This listicle breaks down selection logic, player form, and tactical shifts shaping India’s T20I roadmap, offering a clear picture of where the team stands and what must change before the global tournament.

Updated:Dec 18, 2025, 01:34 PM IST
1. Abhishek Sharma’s Opening Partner Is Finally Clear

1. Abhishek Sharma’s Opening Partner Is Finally Clear

Sanju Samson’s elevation answers the biggest question around Abhishek Sharma’s partner. With fearless intent and consistency over the last year, Samson brings stability and explosiveness India desperately needs at the top.

2. Shubman Gill Is on a Slippery Slope

2. Shubman Gill Is on a Slippery Slope

Once a three-format lock, Shubman Gill’s recent T20I returns and a foot injury have pushed him to the bench. With limited games left before T20 World Cup 2026, time is running out.

3. Sanju Samson’s Long Wait Pays Off

3. Sanju Samson’s Long Wait Pays Off

After an exceptional year across formats, Sanju Samson finally gets a sustained run. His ability to dominate spin and pace could redefine India’s T20I batting blueprint.

4. Tilak Varma Still Has a Point to Prove

4. Tilak Varma Still Has a Point to Prove

Asia Cup 2025 showcased Tilak Varma’s temperament, but international consistency remains the missing piece. India sees him as a long-term No.3, yet impact innings are now non-negotiable.

5. Suryakumar Yadav’s Captaincy Conundrum

5. Suryakumar Yadav’s Captaincy Conundrum

India’s T20 captain is battling a rare lean patch. With the bat going silent, pressure is mounting. Winning a T20 World Cup without runs from the skipper feels unrealistic.

6. Hardik Pandya’s All-Round Value Remains Crucial

6. Hardik Pandya’s All-Round Value Remains Crucial

That match-winning show against South Africa reaffirmed Hardik Pandya’s importance. India will want leadership, finishing power, and clutch overs from him every single game.

7. Shivam Dube’s Bowling Has Helped, Batting Must Follow

7. Shivam Dube’s Bowling Has Helped, Batting Must Follow

Dube has impressed with the ball in limited chances, but India expects much more with the bat. His role as a middle-overs enforcer could define close contests.

8. Jitesh Sharma Strengthens the Lower Order

8. Jitesh Sharma Strengthens the Lower Order

Replacing Sanju Samson earlier raised eyebrows, but Jitesh Sharma has delivered consistently down the order. His finishing ability adds depth and flexibility to India’s Playing XI.

9. Young Pace Meets Experience in the Bowling Unit

9. Young Pace Meets Experience in the Bowling Unit

Harshit Rana’s rise alongside Arshdeep Singh gives India pace variety. With Jasprit Bumrah rested, this attack is being groomed for pressure scenarios.

10. Spin Duo Signals Tactical Shift

10. Spin Duo Signals Tactical Shift

Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy together underline India’s renewed trust in mystery spin. On slow tracks, this pairing could become a major T20 World Cup 2026 weapon.

 

Predicted India playing XI for IND vs SA 5th T20I

Predicted India playing XI for IND vs SA 5th T20I
Abhishek Sharma Sanju Samson Tilak Varma Suryakumar Yadav (C) Hardik Pandya Shivam Dube Jitesh Sharma (WK) Harshit Rana Arshdeep Singh Kuldeep Yadav Varun Chakravarthy On Bench: Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Ahmed
