Team India’s Playing XI vs Namibia In T20 World Cup 2026: Who will open if Abhishek Sharma & Ishan Kishan miss out - In Pics
India could field a reshaped playing XI against Namibia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 if Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan are unavailable due to illness and injury. Sanju Samson is expected to open and keep wickets, while Tilak Varma or Washington Sundar may move up the order. Jasprit Bumrah’s return strengthens the bowling attack, with Varun Chakaravarthy leading the spin threat. The selection decision reflects India’s need to maintain powerplay aggression without disturbing team balance. With group-stage momentum at stake, this match could reveal the tactical direction India plans to follow throughout the tournament.
1. Sanju Samson becomes India’s emergency opener and wicketkeeper
Sanju Samson is set to shoulder dual responsibility as opener and wicketkeeper if Ishan Kishan misses out, giving India stability but reducing flexibility. His powerplay strike rate could define India’s batting tempo in this T20 World Cup fixture.
2. Tilak Varma likely to be promoted despite middle-order success
Tilak Varma has rarely opened in international cricket, yet his composure against pace makes him the safest internal option. Promoting him protects India’s batting structure while avoiding a late squad reshuffle before a must-win group-stage match.
3. Lack of third specialist opener exposes squad planning risk
With Shubman Gill omitted from the final squad due to form concerns, India entered the tournament without a backup opener. The situation highlights a recurring selection debate about role redundancy in ICC events.
4. Washington Sundar remains the surprise tactical wildcard
Management could float Washington Sundar as a left-field opening option to counter Namibia’s new-ball angles while preserving left-right balance. The move would mirror past ICC strategies where all-rounders were used to disrupt bowling plans.
5. Jasprit Bumrah’s expected return restores death-over control
Bumrah’s likely comeback after a fever significantly strengthens India’s bowling blueprint. His yorkers and slower variations remain central to defending totals, particularly on surfaces where cutters grip under lights.
6. Mohammed Siraj adds pace depth after injury reshuffle
Siraj’s availability following Harshit Rana’s knee injury ensures India retain a high-pace option. His ability to attack the stumps early could allow Bumrah to operate in shorter, high-impact spells.
7. Varun Chakaravarthy continues as India’s primary mystery threat
Ranked among the most difficult T20 bowlers to decode, Varun Chakaravarthy’s variations are expected to test Namibia’s middle order. His economy rate often creates scoreboard pressure that forces risky strokes.
8. Kuldeep Yadav vs Washington Sundar is a conditions-driven call
Team balance may hinge on pitch behaviour. Kuldeep offers wicket-taking wrist spin, while Sundar strengthens batting depth. Expect India to lean toward the option that protects against a potential top-order wobble.
9. Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership faces an early tactical exam
Navigating unexpected absences is a hallmark of championship teams. Suryakumar’s field placements and batting-order calls could signal India’s tactical evolution, especially after the aggressive template showcased earlier in the tournament.
10. India still enter as favourites but cannot afford experimentation overload
While Namibia are underdogs, global tournaments punish complacency. India must balance innovation with clarity, ensuring role definition remains intact as they chase group-stage dominance and net run-rate advantage.
India's Probable Playing XI
In the absence of both primary openers, Sanju Samson is the certain replacement to open the innings and take over wicket-keeping duties. Since the current 15-member squad lacks another specialist opener, India may promote a middle-order batter like Tilak Varma or use a versatile all-rounder like Washington Sundar as a "left-field" opening option.
Sanju Samson (wk) Tilak Varma (or Washington Sundar) Suryakumar Yadav (c) Hardik Pandya Rinku Singh Shivam Dube Axar Patel (vc) Washington Sundar (or Kuldeep Yadav) Arshdeep Singh Jasprit Bumrah (likely returning from fever) Varun Chakaravarthy
