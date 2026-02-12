Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3016070https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/team-india-s-playing-xi-vs-namibia-in-t20-world-cup-2026-who-will-open-if-abhishek-sharma-ishan-kishan-misses-out-in-pics-3016070
NewsPhotosTeam India’s Playing XI vs Namibia In T20 World Cup 2026: Who will open if Abhishek Sharma & Ishan Kishan miss out - In Pics
photoDetails

Team India’s Playing XI vs Namibia In T20 World Cup 2026: Who will open if Abhishek Sharma & Ishan Kishan miss out - In Pics

India could field a reshaped playing XI against Namibia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 if Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan are unavailable due to illness and injury. Sanju Samson is expected to open and keep wickets, while Tilak Varma or Washington Sundar may move up the order. Jasprit Bumrah’s return strengthens the bowling attack, with Varun Chakaravarthy leading the spin threat. The selection decision reflects India’s need to maintain powerplay aggression without disturbing team balance. With group-stage momentum at stake, this match could reveal the tactical direction India plans to follow throughout the tournament.

Updated:Feb 12, 2026, 09:23 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Sanju Samson becomes India’s emergency opener and wicketkeeper

1/11
1. Sanju Samson becomes India’s emergency opener and wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson is set to shoulder dual responsibility as opener and wicketkeeper if Ishan Kishan misses out, giving India stability but reducing flexibility. His powerplay strike rate could define India’s batting tempo in this T20 World Cup fixture.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

2. Tilak Varma likely to be promoted despite middle-order success

2/11
2. Tilak Varma likely to be promoted despite middle-order success

Tilak Varma has rarely opened in international cricket, yet his composure against pace makes him the safest internal option. Promoting him protects India’s batting structure while avoiding a late squad reshuffle before a must-win group-stage match.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

3. Lack of third specialist opener exposes squad planning risk

3/11
3. Lack of third specialist opener exposes squad planning risk

With Shubman Gill omitted from the final squad due to form concerns, India entered the tournament without a backup opener. The situation highlights a recurring selection debate about role redundancy in ICC events.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

4. Washington Sundar remains the surprise tactical wildcard

4/11
4. Washington Sundar remains the surprise tactical wildcard

Management could float Washington Sundar as a left-field opening option to counter Namibia’s new-ball angles while preserving left-right balance. The move would mirror past ICC strategies where all-rounders were used to disrupt bowling plans.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

5. Jasprit Bumrah’s expected return restores death-over control

5/11
5. Jasprit Bumrah’s expected return restores death-over control

Bumrah’s likely comeback after a fever significantly strengthens India’s bowling blueprint. His yorkers and slower variations remain central to defending totals, particularly on surfaces where cutters grip under lights.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

6. Mohammed Siraj adds pace depth after injury reshuffle

6/11
6. Mohammed Siraj adds pace depth after injury reshuffle

Siraj’s availability following Harshit Rana’s knee injury ensures India retain a high-pace option. His ability to attack the stumps early could allow Bumrah to operate in shorter, high-impact spells.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

7. Varun Chakaravarthy continues as India’s primary mystery threat

7/11
7. Varun Chakaravarthy continues as India’s primary mystery threat

Ranked among the most difficult T20 bowlers to decode, Varun Chakaravarthy’s variations are expected to test Namibia’s middle order. His economy rate often creates scoreboard pressure that forces risky strokes.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

8. Kuldeep Yadav vs Washington Sundar is a conditions-driven call

8/11
8. Kuldeep Yadav vs Washington Sundar is a conditions-driven call

Team balance may hinge on pitch behaviour. Kuldeep offers wicket-taking wrist spin, while Sundar strengthens batting depth. Expect India to lean toward the option that protects against a potential top-order wobble.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

9. Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership faces an early tactical exam

9/11
9. Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership faces an early tactical exam

Navigating unexpected absences is a hallmark of championship teams. Suryakumar’s field placements and batting-order calls could signal India’s tactical evolution, especially after the aggressive template showcased earlier in the tournament.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

10. India still enter as favourites but cannot afford experimentation overload

10/11
10. India still enter as favourites but cannot afford experimentation overload

While Namibia are underdogs, global tournaments punish complacency. India must balance innovation with clarity, ensuring role definition remains intact as they chase group-stage dominance and net run-rate advantage.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

India's Probable Playing XI

11/11
India's Probable Playing XI

In the absence of both primary openers, Sanju Samson is the certain replacement to open the innings and take over wicket-keeping duties. Since the current 15-member squad lacks another specialist opener, India may promote a middle-order batter like Tilak Varma or use a versatile all-rounder like Washington Sundar as a "left-field" opening option. 

Sanju Samson (wk) Tilak Varma (or Washington Sundar) Suryakumar Yadav (c) Hardik Pandya Rinku Singh Shivam Dube Axar Patel (vc) Washington Sundar (or Kuldeep Yadav) Arshdeep Singh Jasprit Bumrah (likely returning from fever) Varun Chakaravarthy

Follow Us
india probable playing xi vs namibiaindia vs namibia playing xi 2026t20 world cup 2026 india lineupabhishek sharma injury updateishan kishan injury newsIndia opening pair T20 World Cupwho will open for india todaysanju samson openertilak varma opening roleindia squad analysis t20 world cupteam india predicted xiIndia cricket news todayjasprit bumrah return updatevarun chakaravarthy t20 impactindia bowling attack 2026Suryakumar Yadav captaincy tacticsindia team selection headacheindia namibia match previewt20 world cup india strategyindia backup opener optionswashington sundar role indiakuldeep vs sundar selectionIndia cricket breaking newsTeam India injury concernsindia squad depth analysisindia favorites vs namibiapowerplay strategy india t20India wicketkeeper optionscricket selection insights indiaprobable india lineup today
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Rajpal Yadav arrest
Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case: Who helped him financially, when he may get bail, and why he surrendered — all you need to know
camera icon11
title
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case: Things to consider before writing a cheque in India -- Best practices explained
camera icon10
title
Valentine's Day 2026
Planning a romantic Valentine’s Day at home? Try these 8 Indian quick bites to impress your partner
camera icon7
title
Sherlyn Chopra
Happy Birthday Sherlyn Chopra: From bold statements to intense workouts, a look at her life at 39
camera icon11
title
T20 World Cup 2026
From Saeed Ajmal to Usman Tariq: Pakistan cricketers' history of chucking allegations in international cricket