Team India’s Playing XI vs Namibia In T20 World Cup 2026: Who will open if Abhishek Sharma & Ishan Kishan miss out - In Pics

11 / 11

In the absence of both primary openers, Sanju Samson is the certain replacement to open the innings and take over wicket-keeping duties. Since the current 15-member squad lacks another specialist opener, India may promote a middle-order batter like Tilak Varma or use a versatile all-rounder like Washington Sundar as a "left-field" opening option.

Sanju Samson (wk) Tilak Varma (or Washington Sundar) Suryakumar Yadav (c) Hardik Pandya Rinku Singh Shivam Dube Axar Patel (vc) Washington Sundar (or Kuldeep Yadav) Arshdeep Singh Jasprit Bumrah (likely returning from fever) Varun Chakaravarthy