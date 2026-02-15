Team India’s Playing XI vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026: Is Abhishek Sharma fit? Will Washington Sundar replace Rinku Singh?
India’s probable playing XI for the T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan centres around Abhishek Sharma’s expected return and a key bowling decision between Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh. While speculation surrounds Washington Sundar replacing Rinku Singh, India are likely to retain batting depth on a slowing Premadasa surface. Spin will play a decisive role, especially in middle overs, making team balance crucial. Toss, dew and potential rain interruptions could also influence strategy. With powerplay aggression and death over execution critical, India’s final XI reflects calculated match up decisions rather than experimental changes.
Probable India Playing XI vs Pakistan
1) Abhishek Sharma Set to Return at the Top
Abhishek Sharma is expected to be fit after missing the Namibia game due to illness. His return strengthens India’s powerplay intent against Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, especially with his left handed aggression and ability to disrupt early bowling plans.
2) Sanju Samson Likely to Make Way
With Abhishek regaining fitness, Sanju Samson’s inclusion appears temporary. Team management views Abhishek as a first choice T20 opener, particularly in high pressure games where role clarity matters more than experimentation.
3) Kuldeep Yadav vs Arshdeep Singh: The Big Call
The biggest debate revolves around whether India should play a third spinner on a slowing Colombo pitch. Kuldeep offers wrist spin threat in middle overs, while Arshdeep brings left arm variation and death over experience.
4) Premadasa Surface Favors Spin
The used surface at R. Premadasa Stadium traditionally slows down as the innings progresses. If the pitch shows grip during warm ups, India could lean toward a three spinner strategy alongside Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy.
5) Why Rinku Singh Is Unlikely to Be Dropped
Despite speculation about strengthening the bowling attack, Rinku Singh remains India’s designated finisher. His ability to handle spin and close innings under pressure gives India tactical security in a tense India vs Pakistan encounter.
6) What Washington Sundar Would Add
Washington Sundar provides powerplay control with the ball and batting depth at No. 7 or 8. However, replacing a specialist finisher for an all round option may dilute India’s late overs hitting strength.
7) Shivam Dube’s Role Against Pakistan’s Spinners
Shivam Dube’s presence is strategic. Pakistan are expected to deploy multiple spin options in middle overs, and Dube’s power hitting against slower bowling gives India a counterattacking option.
8) Jasprit Bumrah’s Death Overs Remain Crucial
Regardless of spin combinations, Jasprit Bumrah anchors the bowling unit. His execution in overs 16 to 20 could decide momentum, especially if dew reduces grip later in the evening.
9) Toss Could Shape the Playing XI Decision
With rain forecast and possible dew factor, bowling first may become the preferred option. The final XI, particularly the Kuldeep vs Arshdeep decision, could hinge on real time pitch and weather assessment.
10) Suryakumar Yadav Prioritising Balance Over Experimentation
Captain Suryakumar Yadav is expected to stick with a balanced XI rather than make reactive changes. In marquee ICC fixtures, stability and clearly defined roles often outweigh tactical gambles.
