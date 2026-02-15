Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3017020https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/team-india-s-playing-xi-vs-pakistan-t20-world-cup-2026-is-abhishek-sharma-fit-will-washington-sundar-replace-rinku-singh-3017020
NewsPhotosTeam India’s Playing XI vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026: Is Abhishek Sharma fit? Will Washington Sundar replace Rinku Singh?
photoDetails

Team India’s Playing XI vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026: Is Abhishek Sharma fit? Will Washington Sundar replace Rinku Singh?

India’s probable playing XI for the T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan centres around Abhishek Sharma’s expected return and a key bowling decision between Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh. While speculation surrounds Washington Sundar replacing Rinku Singh, India are likely to retain batting depth on a slowing Premadasa surface. Spin will play a decisive role, especially in middle overs, making team balance crucial. Toss, dew and potential rain interruptions could also influence strategy. With powerplay aggression and death over execution critical, India’s final XI reflects calculated match up decisions rather than experimental changes.

Updated:Feb 15, 2026, 08:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Probable India Playing XI vs Pakistan

1/11
Probable India Playing XI vs Pakistan
Abhishek Sharma Ishan Kishan (wk) Tilak Varma Suryakumar Yadav (c) Hardik Pandya Shivam Dube Rinku Singh Axar Patel (vc) Varun Chakravarthy Jasprit Bumrah Arshdeep Singh or Kuldeep Yadav
Follow Us

1) Abhishek Sharma Set to Return at the Top

2/11
1) Abhishek Sharma Set to Return at the Top

Abhishek Sharma is expected to be fit after missing the Namibia game due to illness. His return strengthens India’s powerplay intent against Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, especially with his left handed aggression and ability to disrupt early bowling plans.

Follow Us

2) Sanju Samson Likely to Make Way

3/11
2) Sanju Samson Likely to Make Way

With Abhishek regaining fitness, Sanju Samson’s inclusion appears temporary. Team management views Abhishek as a first choice T20 opener, particularly in high pressure games where role clarity matters more than experimentation.

Follow Us

3) Kuldeep Yadav vs Arshdeep Singh: The Big Call

4/11
3) Kuldeep Yadav vs Arshdeep Singh: The Big Call

The biggest debate revolves around whether India should play a third spinner on a slowing Colombo pitch. Kuldeep offers wrist spin threat in middle overs, while Arshdeep brings left arm variation and death over experience.

Follow Us

4) Premadasa Surface Favors Spin

5/11
4) Premadasa Surface Favors Spin

The used surface at R. Premadasa Stadium traditionally slows down as the innings progresses. If the pitch shows grip during warm ups, India could lean toward a three spinner strategy alongside Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy.

Follow Us

5) Why Rinku Singh Is Unlikely to Be Dropped

6/11
5) Why Rinku Singh Is Unlikely to Be Dropped

Despite speculation about strengthening the bowling attack, Rinku Singh remains India’s designated finisher. His ability to handle spin and close innings under pressure gives India tactical security in a tense India vs Pakistan encounter.

Follow Us

6) What Washington Sundar Would Add

7/11
6) What Washington Sundar Would Add

Washington Sundar provides powerplay control with the ball and batting depth at No. 7 or 8. However, replacing a specialist finisher for an all round option may dilute India’s late overs hitting strength.

Follow Us

7) Shivam Dube’s Role Against Pakistan’s Spinners

8/11
7) Shivam Dube’s Role Against Pakistan’s Spinners

Shivam Dube’s presence is strategic. Pakistan are expected to deploy multiple spin options in middle overs, and Dube’s power hitting against slower bowling gives India a counterattacking option.

Follow Us

8) Jasprit Bumrah’s Death Overs Remain Crucial

9/11
8) Jasprit Bumrah’s Death Overs Remain Crucial

Regardless of spin combinations, Jasprit Bumrah anchors the bowling unit. His execution in overs 16 to 20 could decide momentum, especially if dew reduces grip later in the evening.

Follow Us

9) Toss Could Shape the Playing XI Decision

10/11
9) Toss Could Shape the Playing XI Decision

With rain forecast and possible dew factor, bowling first may become the preferred option. The final XI, particularly the Kuldeep vs Arshdeep decision, could hinge on real time pitch and weather assessment.

Follow Us

10) Suryakumar Yadav Prioritising Balance Over Experimentation

11/11
10) Suryakumar Yadav Prioritising Balance Over Experimentation

Captain Suryakumar Yadav is expected to stick with a balanced XI rather than make reactive changes. In marquee ICC fixtures, stability and clearly defined roles often outweigh tactical gambles.

Follow Us
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026IND vs PAK playing XIAbhishek Sharma fitness updateWill Rinku Singh be droppedWashington Sundar vs Rinku SinghIndia probable XI vs PakistanKuldeep Yadav or Arshdeep SinghPremadasa Stadium pitch reportT20 World Cup 2026 India team newsSuryakumar Yadav captaincy decisionsIndia spin strategy vs PakistanIND vs PAK toss predictionColombo pitch conditions T20Team India XI today matchPakistan spin attack analysisVarun Chakravarthy role vs PakistanAxar Patel bowling strategyJasprit Bumrah death oversHardik Pandya all round roleIND vs PAK rain forecastDLS factor India vs PakistanT20 World Cup 2026 match previewIndia middle order combinationShivam Dube vs PakistanUsman Tariq mystery spinnerIndia bowling combination 2026IND vs PAK team news todayIndia squad T20 World Cup 2026IND vs PAK tactical analysisWho will open for India vs Pakistan
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Maha Shivaratri 2026
Maha Shivaratri 2026: From Meditation to Shiv–Parvati Love, 10 AI prompts to create divine spiritual images
camera icon7
title
rajasthan royals
7 captains to lead Rajasthan Royals in IPL history: Shane Warne, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and...; check full list
camera icon7
title
retirement planning
Planning for retirement? Avoid these 7 costly money mistakes many Indians make
camera icon9
title
Most Visited Countries
World's most visited countries: Top 10 nations where tourists love to visit; Is India one of them? Check full list
camera icon12
title
Valentine's Day 2026
From 'Tu Hi Hai to Iktara': 10 underrated bollywood romantic songs to share with your loved ones this Valentine’s Day