Team India’s Playing XI vs South Africa: Will Suryakumar Yadav continue with Washington Sundar in place of Axar Patel?

India’s probable playing XI against South Africa reflects a spin-focused strategy tailored for Ahmedabad’s black-soil pitch. The expected lineup balances batting depth, finishing power, and middle-over control through Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy. Despite recent struggles, Abhishek Sharma may retain his opening role for powerplay aggression, while Ishan Kishan’s form anchors the top order. Suryakumar Yadav leads a flexible middle order supported by Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. Bumrah and Arshdeep ensure death-over reliability. The selection highlights India’s tactical preparation for slower conditions and high-pressure Super 8 scenarios in the T20 World Cup 2026.