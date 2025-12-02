Advertisement
NewsPhotosTeam India’s Probable Playing XI for IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Rishabh Pant To Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad?
Team India’s Probable Playing XI for IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Rishabh Pant To Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad?

India enter the 2nd ODI against South Africa aiming to seal the series after a strong win in Ranchi. With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul in top form, India’s batting looks settled, while the bowling trio of Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana offers balance. The only selection debate surrounds the possible Gaikwad-Pant swap, though India are likely to retain the same XI. This listicle breaks down key takeaways, player roles, tactical decisions, and India’s probable playing XI for the IND vs SA 2nd ODI in Raipur, optimised for search visibility and reader engagement.

Updated:Dec 02, 2025, 07:33 AM IST
1. Rohit Sharma Remains India’s Stability Anchor

1/11
1. Rohit Sharma Remains India’s Stability Anchor

 

Rohit’s fluent fifty in Ranchi reinforced his role as India’s tone-setter. His ability to absorb pressure early and accelerate late makes him indispensable at the top. Expect an identical role in Raipur.

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal Faces a Crucial Test

2/11
2. Yashasvi Jaiswal Faces a Crucial Test

 

Jaiswal’s quiet outing puts him under subtle pressure. With Gaikwad ready to reclaim the opener’s slot in future tours, Jaiswal must convert starts to secure his long-term spot.

3. Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI Hundred Signals Peak Form

3/11
3. Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI Hundred Signals Peak Form

 

Kohli’s century not only lifted India to a winning total but reaffirmed his unmatched impact in high-stakes games. India will bank on his control in the middle overs again in Raipur.

4. KL Rahul’s Consistency Strengthens India’s Core

4/11
4. KL Rahul’s Consistency Strengthens India’s Core

 

Rahul’s composed fifty laid the platform for India’s middle-overs acceleration. His dual role—anchor and finisher—continues to be invaluable in India’s ODI blueprint.

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad Likely Retains His Spot—But With Scrutiny

5/11
5. Ruturaj Gaikwad Likely Retains His Spot—But With Scrutiny

 

Despite failing at No.4, Gaikwad’s domestic form earns him another chance. The management won’t rush to drop him, but a quiet 2nd ODI could open the door for changes in upcoming series.

6. Rishabh Pant Still Waiting—But the Only Possible Swap

6/11
6. Rishabh Pant Still Waiting—But the Only Possible Swap

 

Pant remains India’s X-factor option, especially in ODI chases. A Gaikwad-Pant swap is the only realistic alteration India may consider, though an unchanged XI remains the likelier outcome.

7. Washington Sundar’s All-Round Utility Grows

7/11
7. Washington Sundar’s All-Round Utility Grows

 

With his ability to strike early, break partnerships, and rotate strike, Sundar fits perfectly into India’s balanced ODI template. His presence provides tactical flexibility across all phases.

8. Jadeja and Kuldeep Maintain India’s Spin Dominance

8/11
8. Jadeja and Kuldeep Maintain India’s Spin Dominance

 

The Jadeja–Kuldeep partnership continues to trouble oppositions with accuracy and variation. Their combined control in the middle overs is key to India’s defensive strategy in Raipur.

9. Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh Strengthen India’s Pace Attack

9/11
9. Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh Strengthen India’s Pace Attack

 

Both young quicks impressed with movement and accuracy. Arshdeep’s new-ball swing and Harshit’s middle-overs aggression give India fresh firepower beyond the established names.

10. Prasidh Krishna’s Experience Completes a Balanced Attack

10/11
10. Prasidh Krishna’s Experience Completes a Balanced Attack

Prasidh’s bounce and hard lengths are perfectly suited to Indian conditions with grip. His partnership with Arshdeep remains central to India’s wicket-taking plans in Powerplay and death overs.

India’s Probable Playing XI for 2nd ODI

11/11
India’s Probable Playing XI for 2nd ODI

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

