Team India’s Probable Playing XI for IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Rishabh Pant To Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad?

India enter the 2nd ODI against South Africa aiming to seal the series after a strong win in Ranchi. With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul in top form, India’s batting looks settled, while the bowling trio of Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana offers balance. The only selection debate surrounds the possible Gaikwad-Pant swap, though India are likely to retain the same XI. This listicle breaks down key takeaways, player roles, tactical decisions, and India’s probable playing XI for the IND vs SA 2nd ODI in Raipur, optimised for search visibility and reader engagement.