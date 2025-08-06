Team India’s Probable Squad for Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Out, Shreyas Iyer Returns, Rishabh Pant Doubtful

photoDetails

As the Asia Cup 2025 approaches, India’s probable squad reveals key developments. Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out due to workload management, while Shreyas Iyer returns after a strong IPL. Rishabh Pant’s participation remains doubtful due to injury, and Suryakumar Yadav’s fitness could force Hardik Pandya to lead. Young pacer Harshit Rana may debut, with Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy heading the spin attack. India’s batting looks solid with KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, and Sanju Samson. Fans await the official squad announcement, with the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash set for September 14.