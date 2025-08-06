Team India’s Probable Squad for Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Out, Shreyas Iyer Returns, Rishabh Pant Doubtful
As the Asia Cup 2025 approaches, India’s probable squad reveals key developments. Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out due to workload management, while Shreyas Iyer returns after a strong IPL. Rishabh Pant’s participation remains doubtful due to injury, and Suryakumar Yadav’s fitness could force Hardik Pandya to lead. Young pacer Harshit Rana may debut, with Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy heading the spin attack. India’s batting looks solid with KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, and Sanju Samson. Fans await the official squad announcement, with the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash set for September 14.
1. Jasprit Bumrah to Miss Asia Cup 2025 Due to Workload Management
India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the tournament, a major blow as team management prioritizes his fitness for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
2. Shreyas Iyer Likely to Make Strong Comeback After Stellar IPL Season
Shreyas Iyer is set to return to the T20 squad following an impressive IPL 2025 campaign, making him a reliable option for India’s middle-order stability. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
3. Rishabh Pant's Participation Remains Doubtful After Toe Injury
Rishabh Pant suffered a fractured toe vs England and faces a six-week recovery, putting his Asia Cup availability in serious doubt. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
4. Suryakumar Yadav's Fitness Crucial – Hardik Pandya May Lead If He Misses Out
With Suryakumar Yadav still recovering from sports hernia surgery, vice-captain Hardik Pandya could captain the squad if needed. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
5. Harshit Rana in Line for Debut as Mohammed Shami Recovery Continues
With Mohammed Shami still sidelined, young pacer Harshit Rana may receive a maiden national call-up for the Asia Cup. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
6. India’s All-Rounder Department Looks Strong With Axar Patel Leading the Pack
Axar Patel is expected to be vice-captain and lead the all-rounders, with Washington Sundar providing crucial support in UAE conditions. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
7. Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy To Spearhead Spin Attack
India is set to go spin-heavy, with Kuldeep and Varun Chakravarthy being the preferred duo in Dubai’s slow pitches. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
8. Batting Depth Boosted with Samson, KL Rahul, and Tilak Varma
India’s top and middle-order is stacked, with Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, and Tilak Varma all vying for starting spots in the XI. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
9. India vs Pakistan Could Happen Thrice – Group Stage, Super 4s, Final
India has been drawn in Group A with Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, meaning fans might witness three epic IND vs PAK clashes. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
10. Final Squad Announcement Expected Soon as Preparations Intensify
With just weeks to go, fans are watching closely for the official Team India squad announcement, expected before the pre-tournament camp. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
