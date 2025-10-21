Team India’s Probable XI For 2nd ODI Vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Eye Redemption As Shubman Gill Plots Comeback At Adelaide Oval
Team India will face Australia in a must-win 2nd ODI at the Adelaide Oval on October 23, 2025, after losing the series opener in Perth. Shubman Gill’s captaincy will be under scrutiny as India aims to bounce back with key changes in the playing XI. Kuldeep Yadav is likely to replace Washington Sundar, while Prasidh Krishna may return for Harshit Rana. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will look to regain form, and KL Rahul’s consistency will be vital. With the series on the line, India must deliver a strong all-round performance to stay alive against a confident Australian side.
1. Shubman Gill’s Leadership Under Pressure
Leading a wounded side after a seven-wicket defeat, Shubman Gill faces his biggest captaincy test yet. His tactical calls at Adelaide could shape India’s series hopes.
2. Rohit Sharma Aims for Redemption
After scoring just 8 runs in Perth, Rohit Sharma will look to set the tone early in Adelaide. A solid start from the Hitman could steady India’s batting order.
3. Virat Kohli’s Return to Dominance
A rare duck in the series opener means Virat Kohli will be hungry for runs. Fans expect a trademark Kohli masterclass to revive India’s ODI momentum.
4. Kuldeep Yadav vs Washington Sundar: The Big Selection Dilemma
The spin department faces a tough call — Kuldeep Yadav’s wicket-taking edge versus Washington Sundar’s batting depth. Team balance will dictate this crucial choice.
5. Prasidh Krishna Likely to Replace Harshit Rana
After an underwhelming outing by Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna’s return adds pace and accuracy. His recent IPL and Test form makes him a key weapon for India.
6. Axar Patel’s All-Round Role Strengthens Middle Order
Axar Patel’s consistency with both bat and ball gives India vital stability. His ability to anchor innings and deliver breakthroughs is crucial in Adelaide’s conditions.
7. KL Rahul’s Experience Behind the Stumps
As India’s wicketkeeper-batter, KL Rahul remains central to the team’s ODI plans. His calm approach and leadership inputs could support Shubman Gill in key moments.
8. Bowling Attack Focused on Early Breakthroughs
With Siraj, Arshdeep, and Krishna leading the pace attack, India aims to exploit Adelaide’s bounce. Early wickets against Australia’s top order remain a top priority.
9. Nitish Kumar Reddy Under Performance Pressure
Despite being backed for his all-round ability, Nitish Reddy’s spot is uncertain. A quiet first game means he must deliver with bat or ball to stay relevant.
10. Must-Win Mindset Defines India’s Approach
With the series on the line, India’s playing XI for the 2nd ODI reflects an aggressive, result-oriented mindset. Expect tactical shifts and fearless cricket in Adelaide.
Probable India Playing XI for 2nd ODI vs Australia:
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
