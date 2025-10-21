Team India’s Probable XI For 2nd ODI Vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Eye Redemption As Shubman Gill Plots Comeback At Adelaide Oval

photoDetails

Team India will face Australia in a must-win 2nd ODI at the Adelaide Oval on October 23, 2025, after losing the series opener in Perth. Shubman Gill’s captaincy will be under scrutiny as India aims to bounce back with key changes in the playing XI. Kuldeep Yadav is likely to replace Washington Sundar, while Prasidh Krishna may return for Harshit Rana. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will look to regain form, and KL Rahul’s consistency will be vital. With the series on the line, India must deliver a strong all-round performance to stay alive against a confident Australian side.