Team India’s Probable XI For 2nd T20I vs South Africa: Will Sanju Samson Replace Shubman Gill?

India enters the 2nd T20I against South Africa in Mullanpur with the confidence of a dominant win in Cuttack. With Hardik Pandya’s explosive return, Arshdeep Singh’s early breakthroughs, and Suryakumar Yadav’s sharp captaincy, the focus now shifts to the playing eleven. The debate around Shubman Gill’s form and Sanju Samson’s possible return fuels fan interest, while Jitesh Sharma strengthens his claim as the preferred wicketkeeper.