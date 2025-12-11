Team India’s Probable XI For 2nd T20I vs South Africa: Will Sanju Samson Replace Shubman Gill?

Advertisement
India enters the 2nd T20I against South Africa in Mullanpur with the confidence of a dominant win in Cuttack. With Hardik Pandya’s explosive return, Arshdeep Singh’s early breakthroughs, and Suryakumar Yadav’s sharp captaincy, the focus now shifts to the playing eleven. The debate around Shubman Gill’s form and Sanju Samson’s possible return fuels fan interest, while Jitesh Sharma strengthens his claim as the preferred wicketkeeper.

Updated:Dec 11, 2025, 10:34 AM IST
1. Should India Stick With the Winning Combination?

India’s thumping 101-run win creates a strong case for an unchanged lineup. Teams rarely tweak a dominant side unless forced. Momentum is valuable, especially early in a long series. (Photo Credit - X)

2. Is Shubman Gill Running Out of Chances?

Gill’s two-ball stay in Cuttack adds pressure ahead of the 2nd T20I. The neck injury comeback has been shaky, and with Samson waiting, the spotlight is firmly on the opener. (Photo Credit - X)

3. Can Sanju Samson Force His Way Back?

Samson’s absence has raised eyebrows considering his strong record as an opener. His return depends entirely on Jitesh Sharma’s performance, who now holds the gloves and middle-order slot. (Photo Credit - X)

4. Why Hardik Pandya’s Knock Changes Team Dynamics

Hardik’s explosive 59 from 28 balls proved decisive on a tricky track. His return to full rhythm strengthens India’s balance and reduces the need for extra batting cover. (Photo Credit - X)

5. How Critical Was Arshdeep Singh’s New Ball Burst?

Arshdeep’s early strikes, especially the wicket of Quinton de Kock, changed the game instantly. With 100 T20I wickets behind him, he has become a high-value asset in the powerplay. (Photo Credit - X)

6. Will Kuldeep Yadav Continue to Sit Out?

Despite picking four wickets in his previous T20I before this series, Kuldeep was benched in Cuttack. The pitch in Mullanpur may not demand a change unless India expects more turn. (Photo Credit - X)

7. Does Jitesh Sharma Now Hold the Inside Track?

This is Jitesh’s fourth straight match ahead of Samson. His glove work, strike rate, and finishing skills help India maintain an aggressive middle-order identity. (Photo Credit - X)

8. Can Suryakumar Yadav Continue His Smart Rotation of Bowlers?

Suryakumar’s captaincy stood out as he used six bowling options with confidence. His tactical awareness will again be a deciding factor in Mullanpur. (Photo Credit - X)

9. Will South Africa Target India’s Middle Order?

Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma did not get big scores in the opener. South Africa may aim to put pressure on them early to disrupt India’s batting flow. (Photo Credit - X)

10. India’s Likely Playing XI for the 2nd T20I

India is expected to go unchanged. Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh. (Photo Credit - X)

