Team India’s Squad For West Indies Tests: Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel Make Probable Comebacks

India is set to announce its probable 15-man Test squad for the upcoming home series against West Indies, with notable absences like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. Shubman Gill will continue as captain, leading a strong top-order with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. The middle order sees potential recalls for Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan, while Dhruv Jurel emerges as the first-choice wicketkeeper. The pace attack may be led by Mohammed Siraj in Bumrah’s absence, supported by Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna or Mohammed Shami. India’s spin department, including Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar, remains formidable in home conditions, balancing experience and young talent.