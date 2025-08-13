photoDetails

Asia Cup 2025, scheduled from September 9 to 28 in the UAE, promises a thrilling contest as India reshapes its opening batting lineup. With veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli absent, the BCCI faces a tough decision to finalize the squad, especially the crucial opening pair. Top contenders include Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma—the world’s No.1 T20I batter—KL Rahul, and rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal. Shubman Gill’s return as vice-captain adds further competition for opening slots. The tournament’s T20 format demands aggressive starters to set the tone. Fans eagerly await the squad announcement by late August and insights into India’s new batting strategy for Asia Cup 2025.