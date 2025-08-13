Advertisement
Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Who Will Open India's Batting? Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, KL Rahul Or Yashasvi Jaiswal
Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Who Will Open India's Batting? Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, KL Rahul Or Yashasvi Jaiswal

Asia Cup 2025, scheduled from September 9 to 28 in the UAE, promises a thrilling contest as India reshapes its opening batting lineup. With veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli absent, the BCCI faces a tough decision to finalize the squad, especially the crucial opening pair. Top contenders include Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma—the world’s No.1 T20I batter—KL Rahul, and rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal. Shubman Gill’s return as vice-captain adds further competition for opening slots. The tournament’s T20 format demands aggressive starters to set the tone. Fans eagerly await the squad announcement by late August and insights into India’s new batting strategy for Asia Cup 2025.

Updated:Aug 13, 2025, 08:38 AM IST
1. Asia Cup 2025 to Feature a New Opening Pair for India

1. Asia Cup 2025 to Feature a New Opening Pair for India

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli out, India’s opening batsmen in Asia Cup 2025 face a shake-up, creating a rare opportunity for fresh talent to stake their claim in the international T20 spotlight. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

2. Four Strong Contenders Eye the Two Opening Slots

2. Four Strong Contenders Eye the Two Opening Slots

Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, KL Rahul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the prime candidates. Their IPL 2025 and recent international form put them in direct competition for the coveted opening positions. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

3. Abhishek Sharma: India's Current No.1 T20I Batter

3. Abhishek Sharma: India’s Current No.1 T20I Batter

Ranked the world’s top T20I batsman, Abhishek’s explosive strokeplay and two T20I centuries make him a near-lock for one opener slot, fulfilling India’s need for aggressive starts in the Asia Cup. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

4. Sanju Samson's Record as India's T20I Opener

4. Sanju Samson’s Record as India’s T20I Opener

Samson boasts three T20I centuries opening for India, with a strike rate of 182.20 and an average near 40, showing consistent match-winning potential—though his place may be challenged by Shubman Gill’s return. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

5. Shubman Gill's Return Could Reshape India's Top Order

5. Shubman Gill’s Return Could Reshape India’s Top Order

Gill is set to rejoin the T20I squad as vice-captain, expected to open alongside Abhishek Sharma. His IPL 2025 form and 21 T20I openers’ experience make him a strong favorite, potentially sidelining Samson from the opening role. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

6. KL Rahul Brings Test and IPL Form Into the Mix

6. KL Rahul Brings Test and IPL Form Into the Mix

With 500+ runs in the recent Test series and a strong IPL campaign, KL Rahul could provide balance and stability to India’s top order, especially on UAE pitches favoring technique and patience. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

7. Yashasvi Jaiswal's IPL 2025 Performance Boosts His Asia Cup Prospects

7. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s IPL 2025 Performance Boosts His Asia Cup Prospects

The young left-hander impressed with his attacking flair for Rajasthan Royals, making him a viable dark-horse option to challenge established contenders for the opening spots. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

8. Samson's Best Role May Shift to Number 3

8. Samson’s Best Role May Shift to Number 3

If Gill and Abhishek open, Samson’s ideal position is No. 3, where he holds a superior average (35.65) and experience with 31 fifties in T20s, ensuring his valuable presence remains in the playing XI. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

9. Asia Cup 2025 Format and Schedule: Why Opening Batting Matters

9. Asia Cup 2025 Format and Schedule: Why Opening Batting Matters

Held from September 9-28 in UAE with eight teams, the T20 Asia Cup format demands aggressive and consistent openers to set the tone, especially through the Super Four and final stages in Dubai. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

 

10. Final Squad Announcement and Player Fitness Reports Due Soon

10. Final Squad Announcement and Player Fitness Reports Due Soon

BCCI is expected to reveal the squad by August 19-20 after fitness assessments at the Centre of Excellence, with Asia Cup preparations already underway, including Samson training in Kerala, reflecting intense competition ahead. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK