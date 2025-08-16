photoDetails

english

As Asia Cup 2025 approaches, Team India’s all-rounder selection is under the spotlight. Hardik Pandya remains the first-choice all-rounder, while Axar Patel and Washington Sundar strengthen India’s spin-bowling options. Shivam Dube faces uncertainty due to a surplus of multi-skilled players, with Rinku Singh offering middle-order batting stability. Injured Nitish Kumar Reddy is likely out, creating opportunities for versatile performers. Fast-bowling options include Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Prasidh Krishna, complementing India’s all-rounders. Squad balance is key, with selectors weighing the impact of specialists versus multi-role players to ensure a winning line-up in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.