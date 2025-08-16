Advertisement
NewsPhotosTeam India's Asia Cup Squad 2025: Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Readdy And Hardik Pandya; India's Probable List Of All-Rounders
Team India's Asia Cup Squad 2025: Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Readdy And Hardik Pandya; India's Probable List Of All-Rounders

As Asia Cup 2025 approaches, Team India’s all-rounder selection is under the spotlight. Hardik Pandya remains the first-choice all-rounder, while Axar Patel and Washington Sundar strengthen India’s spin-bowling options. Shivam Dube faces uncertainty due to a surplus of multi-skilled players, with Rinku Singh offering middle-order batting stability. Injured Nitish Kumar Reddy is likely out, creating opportunities for versatile performers. Fast-bowling options include Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Prasidh Krishna, complementing India’s all-rounders. Squad balance is key, with selectors weighing the impact of specialists versus multi-role players to ensure a winning line-up in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Updated:Aug 16, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
1. Hardik Pandya: India’s All-Round Anchor

Hardik Pandya remains the undisputed first-choice all-rounder, offering explosive batting and seam bowling. His presence ensures balance in the middle order and versatility for T20 strategies.

2. Axar Patel: Spin-Bowling All-Rounder Certainty

Axar Patel is a likely pick, combining left-arm spin with reliable lower-order batting. His inclusion strengthens India’s spin-heavy bowling attack for UAE pitches in Asia Cup 2025.

3. Washington Sundar: The Utility All-Rounder

Washington Sundar’s ability to bowl economically and contribute crucial runs makes him a key T20 all-rounder. He offers depth, especially when managing India’s multi-format workload.

4. Shivam Dube: Question Mark in Selection

Shivam Dube’s inclusion is debated. Despite a strong IPL 2025 season, India already has multiple all-rounders. His role may be limited, potentially warming the bench.

5. Rinku Singh vs Dube: Middle-Order Dilemma

Rinku Singh, a pure batter with superior India T20 stats, competes with Dube for a squad spot. Teams may favor Rinku for middle-order stability over an extra bowling option.

6. Nitish Kumar Reddy: Injury Concern

Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected to miss the tournament due to a knee injury. This reduces options for batting depth and spin-bowling flexibility among India’s all-rounders.

7. Harshit Rana & Prasidh Krishna: Fast-Bowling Support

Alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, Rana and Krishna compete for the third seamer’s role. Their inclusion complements all-rounders, balancing pace and spin in the squad.

8. Spin Depth: Kuldeep, Varun & Axar

India’s spin arsenal is strong, with Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel. All-rounders who bowl spin add strategic advantage in T20 conditions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

9. Middle-Order Versatility: Abhishek Sharma & Tilak Varma

With top-order stability from Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounders like Pandya and Sundar provide crucial batting support, ensuring flexible line-ups against Pakistan and UAE.

 

10. Squad Strategy: All-Rounders vs Specialists

Team management may prioritize specialist batters over surplus all-rounders. The Asia Cup 2025 selection emphasizes balance, ensuring key all-rounders are impactful rather than redundant.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK