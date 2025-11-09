Team India's Best Playing XI For Test Series Against South Africa: Rishabh Pant Set For Return, Dhruv Jurel OUT, Kuldeep Yadav IN - Check
India is set to take on South Africa in a two-match Test series, with the opening game scheduled from November 14 to 18 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Let’s take a look at India’s strongest possible playing XI for the upcoming Test series against the WTC 2025 champions, South Africa.
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been a revelation at the top of the order with his fearless stroke play and temperament beyond his years. His ability to dominate pace and spin makes him a key asset in overseas conditions. The left-hander will look to set the tone early against South Africa’s fiery pace attack.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul’s versatility and experience make him a valuable inclusion in India’s Test XI. Having excelled both as an opener and middle-order batter, his calm presence and ability to adapt to testing conditions will be crucial. His wicketkeeping skills add balance to the side if needed.
Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan’s rise has been rapid, and his composed batting has caught everyone’s eye. The left-hander brings stability and consistency to India’s top order. Known for his technique and temperament, Sudharsan will aim to cement his place with impactful performances in this overseas challenge.
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill is seen as the future of Indian captaincy across formats. Gill will look to convert his starts into big scores and take on the responsibility of anchoring the innings in tough situations.
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant’s return adds flair and explosiveness to India’s middle order. His counter-attacking approach can turn matches around quickly, even in difficult conditions. Behind the stumps, Pant’s energy and sharp glovework will be vital against India’s potent spin and pace combination.
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja remains India’s ultimate all-rounder in Test cricket. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball gives India an unmatched balance. On turning tracks or fast surfaces, Jadeja’s adaptability and consistency make him a match-winner capable of changing games single-handedly.
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Nitish Kumar Reddy has emerged as a promising all-rounder, capable of contributing with both bat and ball. His aggression and athleticism make him an exciting prospect for the future.
Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar offers a composed batting option lower down the order and effective off-spin support. His control and patience make him ideal for long spells, while his improving batting technique adds depth to India’s lineup.
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav provides the much-needed spin variation with his left-arm wrist spin. His ability to extract sharp turn and deceive batters in flight can trouble even experienced opponents.
Jasprit Bumrah
India’s premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah is one of the most lethal in world cricket. Bumrah’s precision, pace, and unorthodox angles make him a nightmare for batters.
Mohammed Siraj
Siraj’s aggression and seam movement add relentless pressure that can dismantle any batting lineup in South Africa’s seaming conditions.
