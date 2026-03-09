Team India's celebration after winning T20 World Cup 2026 - In Pics
India’s T20 World Cup 2026 victory celebrations became one of the most memorable moments in Indian cricket history as the team defeated New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Players celebrated with emotional hugs, tricolour laps, and trophy poses after successfully defending the T20 World Cup title. The triumph also erased memories of the 2023 ODI World Cup final defeat at the same venue. Powered by explosive batting from Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan, and a devastating bowling spell by Jasprit Bumrah, India delivered a dominant performance before celebrating with fans in a packed stadium.
Emotional scenes as India lifted the trophy in Ahmedabad
India’s players rushed onto the field after the final wicket fell, hugging each other before gathering near the pitch for the trophy presentation. The celebrations symbolised redemption after the 2023 World Cup heartbreak at the same venue. Photo Credit - X
Tricolour lap around Narendra Modi Stadium
Several Indian players wrapped themselves in the Indian flag and completed a celebratory lap around the stadium, acknowledging roaring fans who had witnessed a historic title defence in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. Photo Credit - X
Players erase memories of the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss
The celebrations had deeper meaning because the victory came at the same ground where India lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Players openly celebrated the moment as closure for one of Indian cricket’s most painful defeats. Photo Credit - X
Team huddle captures unity of new-look T20 squad
India’s players formed a tight team huddle near the pitch after the presentation ceremony, symbolising the rise of a new generation led by explosive batters and a disciplined bowling attack dominating the T20 World Cup. Photo Credit - X
Sanju Samson leads chants with teammates after match-winning knock
Sanju Samson, whose 89 powered India to a massive total, was among the most animated players during celebrations, leading chants and celebrating with teammates as fans applauded the match-defining innings in the T20 World Cup final. Photo Credit - X
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with ball in hand after four-wicket spell
Jasprit Bumrah held the match ball aloft while teammates surrounded him after his devastating spell of 4/15 sealed the final. The moment quickly went viral across social media platforms. Photo Credit - X
India becomes first team to defend T20 World Cup title
With the win, India became the first team in history to successfully defend the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title, reinforcing their dominance in the format and establishing a new benchmark in tournament consistency. Photo Credit - X
Record crowd celebrates historic night in Ahmedabad
The packed Narendra Modi Stadium erupted in celebration as fireworks and chants echoed through the venue, turning the stadium into a festival-like atmosphere as India lifted their third T20 World Cup title. Photo Credit - X
Explosive batting display sets up record T20 World Cup final total
India posted 255/5, the highest total in a T20 World Cup final, powered by Sanju Samson (89), Abhishek Sharma (52), and Ishan Kishan (54), putting New Zealand under immediate scoreboard pressure. Photo Credit - X
Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah seal dominant win
Axar Patel’s three wickets and Bumrah’s four-wicket burst dismantled New Zealand for 159, turning the final into a one-sided contest and triggering celebrations across the stadium and Indian dressing room. Photo Credit - X
Trending Photos