Team India's celebration after winning T20 World Cup 2026 - In Pics

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 victory celebrations became one of the most memorable moments in Indian cricket history as the team defeated New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Players celebrated with emotional hugs, tricolour laps, and trophy poses after successfully defending the T20 World Cup title. The triumph also erased memories of the 2023 ODI World Cup final defeat at the same venue. Powered by explosive batting from Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan, and a devastating bowling spell by Jasprit Bumrah, India delivered a dominant performance before celebrating with fans in a packed stadium.