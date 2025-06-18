Team India's Playing XI For 1st Test Vs England: Ravi Shastri Picks THIS Player As Virat Kohli's Replacement -In Pics
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has revealed his predicted playing XI for the 1st Test against England, marking the beginning of a new era in Indian Test cricket after the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Shubman Gill is backed to lead and bat at No.4, while KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal are set to open. Rising star Sai Sudharsan is tipped to debut at No.3, with Karun Nair and Rishabh Pant in the middle order. Shastri’s bowling picks include Bumrah, Siraj, Jadeja, and one of Prasidh Krishna or Arshdeep Singh, depending on Leeds' conditions.
1. Shubman Gill Steps Up as India’s New No.4 in Tests
With Virat Kohli’s Test retirement, Shubman Gill is Shastri’s pick to bat at No.4—signaling a leadership move both tactically and symbolically in India’s new World Test Championship cycle.
2. KL Rahul Favoured to Open Alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal
Ravi Shastri backs KL Rahul to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal, citing his past success in England—an experienced hand alongside the young southpaw in swinging conditions.
3. Sai Sudharsan Tipped for Dream Test Debut at No.3
In a bold move, Shastri suggests Sai Sudharsan debut at No.3. His stellar IPL and domestic form could make him a breakout star on the England tour.
4. Karun Nair Returns After 8 Years for Crucial No.5 Spot
Karun Nair earns a surprise recall, with Shastri praising his domestic consistency. His experience in county cricket gives him an edge in English conditions.
5. Rishabh Pant’s Test Comeback at No.6 Adds Firepower
Back from injury, Rishabh Pant is expected to keep wickets and provide counterattacking flair at No.6—his return is a major boost for India’s middle order.
6. Ravindra Jadeja Anchors the Lower Order at No.7
Jadeja remains vital with both bat and ball. His all-round ability and control make him an automatic pick in the XI, especially on seaming tracks.
7. Shardul Thakur vs Nitish Reddy: A Battle of All-Rounders
Shastri highlights a key selection dilemma between Shardul Thakur and rising star Nitish Reddy, with bowling workload and batting depth likely to influence the final call.
8. Bumrah and Siraj to Lead India’s Pace Attack
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj remain Shastri’s frontline pacers for the 1st Test, forming the core of India’s fast-bowling unit in the seam-friendly Leeds conditions.
9. Prasidh Krishna or Arshdeep Singh? Conditions Will Decide
Shastri hints at a tactical toss-up between right-arm seamer Prasidh Krishna and left-arm swing bowler Arshdeep Singh, depending on Headingley’s cloud cover and pitch behavior.
10. A Bold XI Signals Start of Post-Kohli, Post-Rohit Era
This playing XI reflects India’s future-forward Test vision—Shubman Gill’s leadership, young blood like Sudharsan, and returning veterans all part of a fresh Test blueprint.
Trending Photos