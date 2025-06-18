photoDetails

english

2917649

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has revealed his predicted playing XI for the 1st Test against England, marking the beginning of a new era in Indian Test cricket after the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Shubman Gill is backed to lead and bat at No.4, while KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal are set to open. Rising star Sai Sudharsan is tipped to debut at No.3, with Karun Nair and Rishabh Pant in the middle order. Shastri’s bowling picks include Bumrah, Siraj, Jadeja, and one of Prasidh Krishna or Arshdeep Singh, depending on Leeds' conditions.