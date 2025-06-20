photoDetails

english

2918649

India’s playing XI for the first Test against England at Leeds, as predicted by Wasim Jaffer, reflects a transitional phase after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Shubman Gill leads the team, aiming to improve his SENA record. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal open, with debut options Abhimanyu Easwaran or Sai Sudharsan at No. 3. Karun Nair returns, while Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja strengthen the middle order. Shardul Thakur or Kuldeep Yadav may play at No. 8, with Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj forming the pace attack. Nitish Reddy was surprisingly excluded.