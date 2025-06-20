Team India's Playing XI For 1st Test Vs England: Wasim Jaffer Picks Shardul Thakur Ahead Of Nitesh Reddy
India’s playing XI for the first Test against England at Leeds, as predicted by Wasim Jaffer, reflects a transitional phase after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Shubman Gill leads the team, aiming to improve his SENA record. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal open, with debut options Abhimanyu Easwaran or Sai Sudharsan at No. 3. Karun Nair returns, while Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja strengthen the middle order. Shardul Thakur or Kuldeep Yadav may play at No. 8, with Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj forming the pace attack. Nitish Reddy was surprisingly excluded.
1. Yashasvi Jaiswal: Maiden England Test Awaits Explosive Opener
Jaiswal’s attacking style could redefine India’s top-order approach in English conditions; his first red-ball outing in England is a must-watch for fans searching "India’s new opener Test debut 2025."
2. KL Rahul: Veteran Presence After Kohli-Rohit Era Ends
As India’s most experienced batter post-Kohli and Rohit, KL Rahul’s form at the top will be crucial for stability—expect search spikes for "KL Rahul opening partner Leeds Test."
3. Abhimanyu Easwaran or Sai Sudharsan: No. 3 Dilemma Explained
Jaffer’s indecision at No. 3—between Sudharsan’s IPL form and Easwaran’s red-ball consistency—feeds into the hot debate over "India No.3 batter in Test cricket 2025."
4. Shubman Gill: SENA Redemption Arc Starts Now
Leading the side and batting at No. 4, Gill’s poor SENA record faces the ultimate test in Leeds—ideal for "Shubman Gill captaincy record overseas" queries.
5. Rishabh Pant: Wicketkeeper Returns to Revive Middle Order
Pant’s inclusion adds flair and balance to India’s XI, making his comeback from injury a major trend in "Rishabh Pant Test return 2025" discussions.
6. Karun Nair: Comeback After 7-Year Test Hiatus
The 303-run man is back! Karun Nair’s unexpected return has fans revisiting his stats—boosting searches like "Karun Nair Test record since 2017."
7. Ravindra Jadeja: India’s Spin Anchor and All-Round X-Factor
Jadeja’s dual role as left-arm spinner and lower-order bat ensures balance—ideal for SEO traffic from "Jadeja vs England Test stats" queries.
8. Kuldeep Yadav or Shardul Thakur: All-Round Utility at No. 8
Jaffer’s toss-up reflects India’s strategy dilemma—go with Kuldeep’s wrist spin or Shardul’s seam and bat combo? Perfect bait for "India’s all-rounder options in England."
9. Prasidh Krishna: Bounce, Pace, and a Leeds Debut?
The tall pacer’s inclusion for his ability to exploit bounce has fans Googling “Prasidh Krishna Test debut England conditions.”
10. Jasprit Bumrah & Mohammed Siraj: India’s Lethal Pace Duo
Bumrah’s accuracy meets Siraj’s aggression in a potent pace pair—expect plenty of traffic around "Bumrah Siraj bowling attack vs England."
