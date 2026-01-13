Advertisement
NewsPhotosTeam India's Playing XI For IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Who Will Shubman Gill Replace Washington Sundar With? Ayush Badoni Or Nitish Kumar Reddy
Team India's Playing XI For IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Who Will Shubman Gill Replace Washington Sundar With? Ayush Badoni Or Nitish Kumar Reddy

After a hard-fought four-wicket victory in the series opener at Vadodara, India heads to Rajkot looking to seal the series against the Black Caps. With the Team India probable playing XI for IND vs NZ 2nd ODI under scrutiny, skipper Shubman Gill faces the classic "selection headache" after several fringe players stepped up under pressure. The first match proved that while veterans like Virat Kohli remain the backbone, the injection of young blood like Harshit Rana is shifting the team's tactical balance. As the action moves to the batting-friendly Niranjan Shah Stadium, the management must decide whether to stick with a winning combination or rotate their bowling resources to manage workloads.

Updated:Jan 13, 2026, 10:38 AM IST
Shubman Gill’s Captaincy Anchor:

Shubman Gill’s Captaincy Anchor:

Rohit Sharma’s Aggressive Intent: The veteran opener looked sharp in the 1st ODI despite a brief stay. His role remains critical for maximizing the powerplay and setting a platform for the middle order.Photo Credit: X

Shubman Gill’s Captaincy Anchor:

Shubman Gill’s Captaincy Anchor:

After a solid fifty in Vadodara, Gill is expected to lead from the front. His record against New Zealand is sensational, making him a focal point for India vs New Zealand betting tips.Photo Credit: X

Virat Kohli’s Milestone Pursuit:

Virat Kohli’s Milestone Pursuit:

Fresh off a Player of the Match 93, Kohli is chasing record-breaking consistency. His presence at number three provides the "glue" needed during complex run chases or building big totals.Photo Credit: X

Shreyas Iyer’s Vice-Captaincy Return:

Shreyas Iyer’s Vice-Captaincy Return:

Having narrowly missed a half-century in the opener, Iyer’s ability to dominate spin will be vital on a Rajkot surface that typically offers true bounce and pace.Photo Credit: X

KL Rahul’s Finisher Evolution:

KL Rahul’s Finisher Evolution:

Rahul’s unbeaten cameo to seal the 1st ODI proves his value as a keeper-finisher. His composure under pressure is a significant tactical advantage for the Indian cricket team squad.Photo Credit: X

Ravindra Jadeja’s Home Advantage:

Ravindra Jadeja’s Home Advantage:

Playing in his home state, Jadeja will be eager to impact the game with both ball and bat. His local knowledge is a massive plus for India’s tactical planning.Photo Credit: X

Harshit Rana’s Impactful Debut:

Harshit Rana’s Impactful Debut:

After claiming key wickets and contributing 29 vital runs, Rana has likely secured his spot. His "X-factor" pace makes him a lock for the probable starting lineup.Photo Credit: X

Kuldeep Yadav’s Spin Wizardry:

Kuldeep Yadav’s Spin Wizardry:

As the lone specialist spinner in the previous XI, Kuldeep’s role in the middle overs is non-negotiable for breaking New Zealand’s stubborn partnerships and controlling the run rate.Photo Credit: X

Mohammed Siraj’s Opening Spell:

Mohammed Siraj’s Opening Spell:

Siraj’s ability to swing the new ball will be tested in Rajkot. His early battle against Devon Conway often dictates the momentum of the entire first innings.Photo Credit: X

Prasidh Krishna’s Hit-the-Deck Pace:

Prasidh Krishna’s Hit-the-Deck Pace:

While slightly expensive in the first game, Krishna’s height and bounce are essential on flat tracks. The team may consider Arshdeep Singh if they seek left-arm variety.Photo Credit: X

 

Probable Playing XI:

Probable Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ayush Badoni, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

 

 

 

