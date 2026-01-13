photoDetails

After a hard-fought four-wicket victory in the series opener at Vadodara, India heads to Rajkot looking to seal the series against the Black Caps. With the Team India probable playing XI for IND vs NZ 2nd ODI under scrutiny, skipper Shubman Gill faces the classic "selection headache" after several fringe players stepped up under pressure. The first match proved that while veterans like Virat Kohli remain the backbone, the injection of young blood like Harshit Rana is shifting the team's tactical balance. As the action moves to the batting-friendly Niranjan Shah Stadium, the management must decide whether to stick with a winning combination or rotate their bowling resources to manage workloads.