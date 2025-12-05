photoDetails

english

India enter the IND vs SA 3rd ODI with the series tied 1-1 and major selection decisions pending. Prasidh Krishna’s expensive spells and Washington Sundar’s low impact open doors for Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant, who bring balance and experience to the XI. With the decider in Vizag, India may opt for a more aggressive, deeper batting lineup while maintaining a solid spin foundation in Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. This analysis breaks down India’s likely playing XI, key changes, tactical choices, and selection debates shaping Saturday’s must-win contest.