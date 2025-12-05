Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2992247https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/team-indias-playing-xi-for-ind-vs-sa-3rd-odi-will-gautam-gambhir-finally-drop-prasidh-krishna-in-pics-2992247
NewsPhotosTeam India's Playing XI For IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Will Gautam Gambhir Finally Drop Prasidh Krishna - In Pics
photoDetails

Team India's Playing XI For IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Will Gautam Gambhir Finally Drop Prasidh Krishna - In Pics

India enter the IND vs SA 3rd ODI with the series tied 1-1 and major selection decisions pending. Prasidh Krishna’s expensive spells and Washington Sundar’s low impact open doors for Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant, who bring balance and experience to the XI. With the decider in Vizag, India may opt for a more aggressive, deeper batting lineup while maintaining a solid spin foundation in Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. This analysis breaks down India’s likely playing XI, key changes, tactical choices, and selection debates shaping Saturday’s must-win contest.

Updated:Dec 05, 2025, 09:31 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Prasidh Krishna’s Expensive Spell Forces a Rethink

1/12
1. Prasidh Krishna’s Expensive Spell Forces a Rethink

 

Prasidh Krishna’s 85 runs in 8.2 overs at Raipur raised major concerns about his control and match temperament in high-pressure ODIs. His inconsistent economy across both matches puts his spot under scrutiny.

Follow Us

2. Nitish Kumar Reddy Emerges as the Most Logical Replacement

2/12
2. Nitish Kumar Reddy Emerges as the Most Logical Replacement

 

With no Siraj or Bumrah available, Nitish Kumar Reddy offers the perfect seam-bowling all-round package. His dual skills help India extend their batting depth and sharpen their three-seamer strategy.

Follow Us

3. India Need a Reliable Fifth and Sixth Bowling Option

3/12
3. India Need a Reliable Fifth and Sixth Bowling Option

 

Dropping both Prasidh and Sundar limits India’s bowling resources. Nitish’s inclusion restores balance, ensuring KL Rahul doesn’t overburden frontline bowlers in dew-heavy conditions at Vizag.

Follow Us

4. Washington Sundar’s Low Impact Raises Middle-Order Questions

4/12
4. Washington Sundar’s Low Impact Raises Middle-Order Questions

 

Used for only seven overs in the first two ODIs and failing with the bat (13 & 1), Sundar’s role looks unclear. India may prioritise a specialist batter in the crunch decider.

Follow Us

5. Rishabh Pant’s Return Strengthens the Batting Core

5/12
5. Rishabh Pant’s Return Strengthens the Batting Core

 

Pant’s experience in finishing roles and ability to counter fast bowling makes him the leading contender to replace Sundar. His explosive stroke play also boosts India’s middle overs scoring rate.

Follow Us

6. Tilak Varma Remains a Backup but a Strong Contender

6/12
6. Tilak Varma Remains a Backup but a Strong Contender

 

If India opt for a left-hand heavy middle order, Tilak fits perfectly at No.5. His fluency against spin remains an asset, especially on Vizag’s typically slower surfaces.

Follow Us

7. Jadeja and Kuldeep Continue as India’s Spin Backbone

7/12
7. Jadeja and Kuldeep Continue as India’s Spin Backbone

 

Despite the chatter around Sundar, India have full confidence in Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, a proven wicket-taking pair crucial in the middle overs on subcontinental pitches.

Follow Us

8. Arshdeep–Harshit–Nitish Trio Could Shape the Pace Attack

8/12
8. Arshdeep–Harshit–Nitish Trio Could Shape the Pace Attack

 

With Prasidh likely benched, Arshdeep Singh leads the new-ball charge, Harshit Rana handles middle overs, and Nitish Kumar Reddy adds seam balance—creating a fresh, dynamic pace combination.

Follow Us

9. Yashasvi Jaiswal Retains His Spot Despite Underwhelming Games

9/12
9. Yashasvi Jaiswal Retains His Spot Despite Underwhelming Games

 

Jaiswal’s form may be patchy, but his explosive powerplay potential keeps him ahead in the XI. India trust his ability to deliver a match-defining start in a must-win contest.

Follow Us

10. Final XI Reflects Aggression, Depth, and Adaptability

10/12
10. Final XI Reflects Aggression, Depth, and Adaptability

 

India’s likely XI prioritises aggression at the top, experience in the middle, and multi-skill options lower down. The combination mirrors modern ODI demands—flexibility, depth, and fearlessness.

Follow Us

Likely India Playing XI for IND vs SA 3rd ODI (Predicted)

11/12
Likely India Playing XI for IND vs SA 3rd ODI (Predicted)

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

Follow Us

12/12
Follow Us
IND vs SA 3rd ODI playing XIIndia probable XI vs South AfricaPrasidh Krishna droppedNitish Kumar Reddy replacementRishabh Pant comeback ODIIndia vs South Africa Vizag matchKL Rahul captaincy decisionsIndia team news todayIND SA series deciderWashington Sundar outIndia squad updatesHarshit Rana ODI debut chancesKuldeep Yadav playing XIArshdeep Singh new ballYashasvi Jaiswal openingRuturaj Gaikwad No 4 roleVirat Kohli ODI formRohit Sharma openingIND vs SA match previewIndia cricket selection newsbest playing XI IndiaODI series predictionsVizag pitch report ODIIndia bowling concernsIndia batting lineup changesSouth Africa tour of India 2025indian cricket updateswho will replace Prasidh KrishnaIndia selection controversyIndia final ODI predictions.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Arshi Khan
Meet Arshi Khan: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Fame Who Once Dated Shahid Afridi, Now Allegedly Marrying This Afghanistan Cricketer
camera icon13
title
Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Unseen Childhood Photos Of Tanya Mittal, Farhana Bhatt & Other Top Contestants Go Viral — Know Their Family Backgrounds
camera icon8
title
business success story
From Farmer’s Son To Billionaire CEO: Meet Man Who Overcame Struggles, Cracked IIT, Today Owns Rs 94,48,00,00,000 Stake—He Is…
camera icon6
title
India-Russia
From Modi–Vajpayee’s 2001 Moscow Trip To 2025 Delhi Visit: ‘Vintage’ Glimpse Of Putin's Meet With Indian Leaders
camera icon12
title
Sachin Tendulkar Test centuries
Meet 10 Batters With Most Test Hundreds: Joe Root Replaces Kumar Sangakkara, Brain Lara; How Much Ton He Needs To Surpass Sachin Tendulkar? Check Full List