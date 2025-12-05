Team India's Playing XI For IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Will Gautam Gambhir Finally Drop Prasidh Krishna - In Pics
India enter the IND vs SA 3rd ODI with the series tied 1-1 and major selection decisions pending. Prasidh Krishna’s expensive spells and Washington Sundar’s low impact open doors for Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant, who bring balance and experience to the XI. With the decider in Vizag, India may opt for a more aggressive, deeper batting lineup while maintaining a solid spin foundation in Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. This analysis breaks down India’s likely playing XI, key changes, tactical choices, and selection debates shaping Saturday’s must-win contest.
1. Prasidh Krishna’s Expensive Spell Forces a Rethink
Prasidh Krishna’s 85 runs in 8.2 overs at Raipur raised major concerns about his control and match temperament in high-pressure ODIs. His inconsistent economy across both matches puts his spot under scrutiny.
2. Nitish Kumar Reddy Emerges as the Most Logical Replacement
With no Siraj or Bumrah available, Nitish Kumar Reddy offers the perfect seam-bowling all-round package. His dual skills help India extend their batting depth and sharpen their three-seamer strategy.
3. India Need a Reliable Fifth and Sixth Bowling Option
Dropping both Prasidh and Sundar limits India’s bowling resources. Nitish’s inclusion restores balance, ensuring KL Rahul doesn’t overburden frontline bowlers in dew-heavy conditions at Vizag.
4. Washington Sundar’s Low Impact Raises Middle-Order Questions
Used for only seven overs in the first two ODIs and failing with the bat (13 & 1), Sundar’s role looks unclear. India may prioritise a specialist batter in the crunch decider.
5. Rishabh Pant’s Return Strengthens the Batting Core
Pant’s experience in finishing roles and ability to counter fast bowling makes him the leading contender to replace Sundar. His explosive stroke play also boosts India’s middle overs scoring rate.
6. Tilak Varma Remains a Backup but a Strong Contender
If India opt for a left-hand heavy middle order, Tilak fits perfectly at No.5. His fluency against spin remains an asset, especially on Vizag’s typically slower surfaces.
7. Jadeja and Kuldeep Continue as India’s Spin Backbone
Despite the chatter around Sundar, India have full confidence in Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, a proven wicket-taking pair crucial in the middle overs on subcontinental pitches.
8. Arshdeep–Harshit–Nitish Trio Could Shape the Pace Attack
With Prasidh likely benched, Arshdeep Singh leads the new-ball charge, Harshit Rana handles middle overs, and Nitish Kumar Reddy adds seam balance—creating a fresh, dynamic pace combination.
9. Yashasvi Jaiswal Retains His Spot Despite Underwhelming Games
Jaiswal’s form may be patchy, but his explosive powerplay potential keeps him ahead in the XI. India trust his ability to deliver a match-defining start in a must-win contest.
10. Final XI Reflects Aggression, Depth, and Adaptability
India’s likely XI prioritises aggression at the top, experience in the middle, and multi-skill options lower down. The combination mirrors modern ODI demands—flexibility, depth, and fearlessness.
Likely India Playing XI for IND vs SA 3rd ODI (Predicted)
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh
