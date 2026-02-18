Team India's Playing XI vs Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2026: Will Washington Sundar replace Rinku Singh? Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir to test bench strength - In Pics

photoDetails

India are expected to rotate their playing XI for the February 18, 2026 clash against the Netherlands after securing Super 8 qualification. Likely changes include resting Jasprit Bumrah, adding Arshdeep Singh for pace-friendly Ahmedabad conditions, and giving Washington Sundar match time. The Narendra Modi Stadium’s batting-friendly surface encourages seam options and strategic rotation. India may also persist with Abhishek Sharma to regain form. These adjustments reflect workload management, bench strength testing, and long-term tournament planning. Strategic tweaks now could ensure peak fitness, tactical flexibility, and optimal combinations as India prepares for high-pressure knockout matches in the T20 World Cup 2026.