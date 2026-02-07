Team India's Playing XI vs USA in T20 World Cup 2026: Will Gautam Gambhir give Sanju Samson another chance? Kuldeep Yadav or Varun Chakaravarthy - Who will Suryakumar Yadav pick - In Pics

photoDetails

India’s predicted playing XI against the USA in the T20 World Cup 2026 highlights a strategy built on aggression, depth, and tactical flexibility. With Ishan Kishan likely preferred over Sanju Samson and Varun Chakaravarthy edging the spin battle, the lineup signals opposition-specific planning rather than experimentation. The presence of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav ensures leadership stability, while finishers like Rinku Singh strengthen late-innings firepower. This combination suggests India are focused on building early tournament momentum, improving net run rate, and locking their best XI before tougher encounters, making this selection a key indicator of their championship blueprint.