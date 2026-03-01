Team India's playing XI vs West Indies for Super 8 game in T20 World Cup 2026: Will Suryakumar Yadav play Rinku Singh in place of Tilak Varma?

photoDetails

India face West Indies in a virtual quarterfinal at Eden Gardens in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage. With a semifinal spot at stake, India are expected to retain an unchanged playing XI, keeping Tilak Varma ahead of Rinku Singh for balance and left-hand variety. Conditions in Kolkata could favor chasing due to dew, placing emphasis on spin control and death overs execution. Jasprit Bumrah’s finishing overs and Axar Patel’s middle-phase containment will be crucial against West Indies’ explosive hitters. The winner advances to face England, while a washout would eliminate India on net run rate.