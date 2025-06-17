Team India's Playing XIs Vs England For 1st Test At Headingley, Leeds: Kevin Pietersen Makes BOLD Prediction
With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring from Test cricket, India is set for a major overhaul ahead of the five-match series against England starting June 20 at Headingley. Kevin Pietersen predicts KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open, with Shubman Gill batting at No. 3 or 4 and leading the side for the first time in Tests. He also named Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair in the top five. Kuldeep Yadav backed Gill’s leadership, citing his experience under senior players. India's intra-squad match showed promising performances from both batters and seamers as they prepare for the 2025-27 WTC cycle.
1. Shubman Gill Set for Middle-Order Role, Not Opening
Kevin Pietersen expects Shubman Gill to bat at No. 3 or 4, not as an opener—marking a strategic shift from his past roles.
2. KL Rahul & Yashasvi Jaiswal to Open the Batting
With Kohli and Rohit gone, Pietersen backs KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal as India’s new Test openers for the England series.
3. Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair in Top 5 – Bold Yet Logical
The predicted inclusion of Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair could reshape India’s Test batting core and inject fresh stability.
4. Leadership Test for Shubman Gill Begins in Leeds
This series marks Shubman Gill’s first Test assignment as India captain, kicking off India’s World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaign.
5. Kuldeep Yadav Confirms Gill’s Leadership Readiness
Kuldeep Yadav believes Gill is mentally and tactically prepared to lead, having shadowed Rohit Sharma in leadership discussions for years.
6. Extra Batter Likely in English Conditions
Pietersen suggests India might play a sixth batter, acknowledging the difficulty of early-season English pitches for subcontinental teams.
7. Rishabh Pant to Bat at No. 7 as Wicketkeeper-Batsman
With middle-order depth key, Rishabh Pant slots in at 7, balancing the batting-heavy lineup and leading from behind the stumps.
8. Seamers Shine in Intra-Squad Practice Match
Kuldeep reveals Shardul Thakur impressed in the first innings, while senior pacers dominated the second innings—good signs ahead of the Headingley Test.
9. Top-Order Impresses Ahead of 1st Test
According to Kuldeep, both teams’ top-order batters performed well in practice, indicating positive form leading into the England series.
10. India's WTC 2025-27 Cycle Begins with High Stakes
This Test series is India’s first major outing in the new World Test Championship cycle, setting the tone for their red-ball ambitions.
