With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring from Test cricket, India is set for a major overhaul ahead of the five-match series against England starting June 20 at Headingley. Kevin Pietersen predicts KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open, with Shubman Gill batting at No. 3 or 4 and leading the side for the first time in Tests. He also named Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair in the top five. Kuldeep Yadav backed Gill’s leadership, citing his experience under senior players. India's intra-squad match showed promising performances from both batters and seamers as they prepare for the 2025-27 WTC cycle.